Out of the past: Sept. 14

A standing-room-only crowd came together yesterday afternoon for the dedication of the new Notre Dame High school; Bishop John Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese told the crowd, "We have to remember the history of this place, and as we dedicate and bless this building, don't only be grateful for this day. Look ahead."
An evening parade, from Capaha Park to Arena Park officially opens activities on the second day of the 1998 SEMO District Fair; along with the usual displays of farm animals and products, such activities as a smile contest and a demolition derby entertain the crowds; ending the day's events is a circus show at the Big Top Event.
According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner George Rouse, a newborn girl found in a trash chute in Towers North Dormitory Complex at Southeast Missouri State University Wednesday died of a skull fracture; there is no evidence the baby was born at Towers, and an investigation made of class attendance Thursday indicated that no currently enrolled student is suspected.
As attendance continued to run nearly 5,000 above that of last year at the SEMO District Fair, the weatherman calls for cloudy skies to prevail through tomorrow, but doesn't predict rainfall; high temperatures should be in the 70s; today is All Counties Day, with school children crowding the fairgrounds at Arena Park for the second consecutive day; entertainment tonight in front of the grandstand will be the Blue Grass Shows and the World Series of Trills, an auto stunt show.
Defendants named in a temporary restraining order issued Friday in favor of the Midwest Dairy Products Corp. file a motion in Common Pleas Court to quash the writ and, in answer to the company's allegations, make a general denial of harassing Midwest, in which they ask damages totaling $11,700; the 23 defendants, in their joint answer, deny all points in the Midwest petition, except to admit one paragraph stating that no labor dispute exists between Midwest and the union and that Local 125A, Committee of Industrial Organization, hasn't been selected for collective bargaining by the employees.
A.E. Kies, president of the SEMO District Fair board, says the expanded 1948 exposition, with its great variety of entertainment, is nearing state fair proportions; after a "free gate" yesterday, organizers are charging admission of 50 cents per person, with an additional 50 cents for a motor vehicle; the evening's featured performance is a baton twirling contest, starring high school performers from Southeast Missouri.
A total of 3,555 pupils are attending school in Cape Girardeau, according to a check of the various educational institutions; pupils in the city's public schools number 2,427, or 658 at Central High, 263 a Washington, 198 at Jefferson, 373 at Broadway, 353 at May Greene, 354 at Lorimier, 198 at Lincoln and 30 part-time students; other schools' populations are St. Vincent's College, 87; St. Vincent's grade and high school, 100; St. Mary's, 190; Lutheran, 155; Teachers College, 375; College Training School, 221.
Eight reservations for concessions for the Cape Fair next week have already been granted, and applications for more are pouring in to fair officials in such numbers that some will have to be turned down, says fair president W.F. Bergmann; all the regular concession space has been taken up, the limits of the midway have been extended far to the north, and still there isn't enough room for those given reservations.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.