Out of the past: Sept. 14

1998

A standing-room-only crowd came together yesterday afternoon for the dedication of the new Notre Dame High school; Bishop John Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese told the crowd, "We have to remember the history of this place, and as we dedicate and bless this building, don't only be grateful for this day. Look ahead."

An evening parade, from Capaha Park to Arena Park officially opens activities on the second day of the 1998 SEMO District Fair; along with the usual displays of farm animals and products, such activities as a smile contest and a demolition derby entertain the crowds; ending the day's events is a circus show at the Big Top Event.

1973

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner George Rouse, a newborn girl found in a trash chute in Towers North Dormitory Complex at Southeast Missouri State University Wednesday died of a skull fracture; there is no evidence the baby was born at Towers, and an investigation made of class attendance Thursday indicated that no currently enrolled student is suspected.

As attendance continued to run nearly 5,000 above that of last year at the SEMO District Fair, the weatherman calls for cloudy skies to prevail through tomorrow, but doesn't predict rainfall; high temperatures should be in the 70s; today is All Counties Day, with school children crowding the fairgrounds at Arena Park for the second consecutive day; entertainment tonight in front of the grandstand will be the Blue Grass Shows and the World Series of Trills, an auto stunt show.