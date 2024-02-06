Out of the past: Sept. 14

1997

LaCroix United Methodist Church opens its children's and youth wing with an open house; the wing includes Noah's Playland, Bible Land, the Adventure Land, Promise Land, the Learning Center, Zone 56 and the Youth center; LaCroix is one of the fastest growing churches in the region.

FRIEDENBERG, Mo. -- The 17th annual reunion service at the former Peace Lutheran Church at Friedenberg is held in the afternoon; guest speaker is Dr. Allan R. Buckman, director for world areas for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod World Mission; the church, south of Perryville, Missouri, is known today as the Hill of Peace; it is preserved by Concordia Historical Institute of St. Louis as a reminder of the rural German heritage of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

1972

Forecasts of rain fail to dampen the spirits of thousands of fairgoers who crowd Arena Park on Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; children enjoy a half-holiday from school, and parents, many off from their jobs, crowd the midway, the Arena Building and outside exhibits and concessions; this evening's grandstand entertainment will be Sammi Smith and George Hamilton IV.

While the city police and cemetery departments admit vandals in Cape Girardeau cemeteries show little respect for the dead and property of others, they also point out there is little that can be done to prevent such behavior; the latest act of cemetery vandalism occurred Tuesday, when 24 tombstones in two city cemeteries -- Fairmount and New Lorimier -- were toppled, the largest number ever pushed over in a single incident of this sort.