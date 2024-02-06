Out of the past: Sept. 14

LaCroix United Methodist Church opens its children's and youth wing with an open house; the wing includes Noah's Playland, Bible Land, the Adventure Land, Promise Land, the Learning Center, Zone 56 and the Youth center; LaCroix is one of the fastest growing churches in the region.
FRIEDENBERG, Mo. -- The 17th annual reunion service at the former Peace Lutheran Church at Friedenberg is held in the afternoon; guest speaker is Dr. Allan R. Buckman, director for world areas for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod World Mission; the church, south of Perryville, Missouri, is known today as the Hill of Peace; it is preserved by Concordia Historical Institute of St. Louis as a reminder of the rural German heritage of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Forecasts of rain fail to dampen the spirits of thousands of fairgoers who crowd Arena Park on Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; children enjoy a half-holiday from school, and parents, many off from their jobs, crowd the midway, the Arena Building and outside exhibits and concessions; this evening's grandstand entertainment will be Sammi Smith and George Hamilton IV.
While the city police and cemetery departments admit vandals in Cape Girardeau cemeteries show little respect for the dead and property of others, they also point out there is little that can be done to prevent such behavior; the latest act of cemetery vandalism occurred Tuesday, when 24 tombstones in two city cemeteries -- Fairmount and New Lorimier -- were toppled, the largest number ever pushed over in a single incident of this sort.
Alton Bray has been elected superintendent of the Sunday school department at First Baptist Church, succeeding Prof. Robert L. Martin, who has moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Ten State College students, one of whom is a woman, have enrolled in the new flight training course, which was added to the college curriculum this term; Prof. Rawlin C. Carpenter will teach meteorology, navigation and civil air regulations as parts of the ground course in aeronautics at the school; the actual flight training will be done at Harris Field by instructors of Consolidated School of Aviation; students enrolled are Wanda E. Gilliam, John Frye, Lloyd Timmerman, Frank McCormick, Floyd Jones, Charles Walther, Hugh Barron, Oda Sitzes, R.E. Teroy and Rudolph Skaggs.
Railroad shopmen nationwide are preparing to return to work; more than 60 railroads throughout the country have signed separate agreements, but the Frisco and Missouri Pacific roads have not; at Illmo, 175 railway shopmen of the Cotton Belt are awaiting word of the signing of the peace agreements ending the strike which, for them, began July 30; no information regarding the attitude of Frisco officials is available at Chaffee, Missouri.
The committee fostering the development of a playground for children in the south end of Cape Girardeau happily receives a check from the Local Union No. 1770, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, to be applied to a fund to purchase playground equipment for Giboney Park; the committee is also notified that Meyer & Suedekum Hardware store has donated 25 pounds of nails to be used in the construction of the bridge to the entrance to the park.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
