Out of the past: Sept. 14

1996

Walter Phillips was barely a year old when his parents took him to see the livestock and exhibits at Fairgrounds, now Capaha, Park; since his first visit, Phillips hasn't missed an attraction at the SEMO District Fair, except when there wasn't one; the fair was canceled for about 10 years during the Great Depression and World War II.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Jo Ann Emerson for Congress; Emerson announced the business group's endorsement at a news conference in front of local business owners at The Crossroads shopping center in Cape Girardeau yesterday; the U.S. Chamber previously had backed her late husband, Bill Emerson, who served as 8th District congressman for 16 years.

1971

For the second consecutive year, enrollment in Cape Girardeau's public schools shows a decline; it is down to 5,326 from 5,520 in 1970-71; the pattern is reflected somewhat in other area schools, with only Illmo-Scott City schools showing an increase of 20.

To get an early look at exhibits, concessions and entertainment, thousands of viewers flock to Arena Park, opening day of the SEMO District Fair; on the midway, Blue Grass Shows are in full swing, the laughter of children and adults ringing out above the catchy tune of the merry-go-round calliope; this evening in front of the grandstand will be the first part of a garden tractor rodeo, followed by the first tractor-pulling contest.