Out of the past: Sept. 14

1995

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission last night unanimously recommended the City Council approve plans for a residential subdivision despite opposition from nearby residents; commissioners said they had no choice but to approve the preliminary plat for the 28-acre site at the southeast corner of Sprigg and Bertling streets because it met all city zoning and subdivision regulations; after the meeting, commissioners said it is questionable whether the developer, DeHarder Real Estate of Satellite Beach, Florida, has the finances to proceed with what would be called The Capes Subdivision project.

War games staged by the 1140th Combat Engineers, Missouri National Guard, and the Tri-State Truck Pullers competition were held last night, both making their first appearances at this year's SEMO District Fair.

1970

Arena Park is a hub of activity as workers hurry to repair four large exhibition tents damaged when winds swept across the grounds of the SEMO District Fair last night; tents for livestock, poultry, rabbits and field crops were already secured south of the Arena Building, when two gusts of wind hit the grounds; tent owners are sending repairmen here from Memphis, Tennessee.

Nearly $3,000 is taken in a safe burglary at Old Appleton in the morning, after burglars apparently break a tear gas vial designed to protect the safe; burglars break into Appleton Mercantile, operated by L.L. Buchheit, and take about $2,500 of the store's money plus about $350 from a state hunting and fishing account.