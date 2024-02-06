Out of the past: Sept. 14

1994

The 139th annual SEMO District Fair continues with the Big Bull Chute-Out by Wild Horse Rodeo Productions scheduled for this evening; Bob Rosenquist's band entertains in the afternoon in the R&R tent.

Groundwork is underway in Cape West Business Park for a new 97,000-square-foot Target store; under construction in the same general area are a McDonald's restaurant and a Hampton Inn; future plans call for a Sam's Club near the Wal-Mart Supercenter.

1969

This is the final day of the annual SEMO District Fair, featuring a double-billing of a horse and pony team-pulling contest and antique car racing in the afternoon; regarding the latter race, owners of a Model A and Model T Fords will race the cars to settle an argument between them as to who owns the fastest vehicle; the owners are both members of the Capaha Antique Car Club.

The 50th anniversary of First Assembly of God Church is being observed for several weeks; starting out the celebration is a sacred concert by the WonderState Quartet of Jonesboro, Arkansas; the congregation was started in a private home in 1919.