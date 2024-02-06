Out of the past: Sept. 14

The 139th annual SEMO District Fair continues with the Big Bull Chute-Out by Wild Horse Rodeo Productions scheduled for this evening; Bob Rosenquist's band entertains in the afternoon in the R&R tent.
Groundwork is underway in Cape West Business Park for a new 97,000-square-foot Target store; under construction in the same general area are a McDonald's restaurant and a Hampton Inn; future plans call for a Sam's Club near the Wal-Mart Supercenter.
This is the final day of the annual SEMO District Fair, featuring a double-billing of a horse and pony team-pulling contest and antique car racing in the afternoon; regarding the latter race, owners of a Model A and Model T Fords will race the cars to settle an argument between them as to who owns the fastest vehicle; the owners are both members of the Capaha Antique Car Club.
The 50th anniversary of First Assembly of God Church is being observed for several weeks; starting out the celebration is a sacred concert by the WonderState Quartet of Jonesboro, Arkansas; the congregation was started in a private home in 1919.
Those in military service from Cape Girardeau appear to be taking an active interest in the local political campaign; 673 servicemen have already applied for ballots at the office of the county clerk; applications continue to come in, and up to today 62 marked ballots have been sent back to be filed and counted in November.
With calls to duty in the armed forces continuing, but on a far smaller scale than six months ago, the Cape County Selective Service Board announces the names of 10 men who have been accepted for military service and also reveals that 36 others have been summoned to report Sept. 19 for pre-induction examinations.
By a score of 3-1, the Red Sox of Perryville, Missouri, defeat the Capahas in front of a paying crowd of 1,600, and several hundred others who slip past the gatekeepers; it is said to be the largest crowd ever to attend a baseball game in Cape Girardeau.
Owing to congested parking conditions around the H.-H. Building, Broadway and Fountain Street, Mayor H.H. Haas has taken the drastic action of abolishing parking on the west side of Fountain north of Broadway; so many accidents have occurred there because of parking cars on both sides of the street, city officials decided to allow parking only on the east side.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.