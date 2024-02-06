Out of the past: Sept. 14

1992

A group studying the formation of a countywide economic development organization decides to focus on drafting a set of bylaws and an organizational structure that will be used. The decision is made at a meeting of the committee after John Mehner, chairman of the board of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, says his board has decided not to commit its $25,000 annual share until "procedural issues and an organizational structure is worked out."

A parade down Broadway kicks off the SEMO District Fair. Between 6,000 and 7,000 people visit fair events at Arena Park in the evening.

1967

Schools close at noon to allow children to hurry to Arena Park to enjoy Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair. Some businesses also shut their doors early so employees may enjoy the event. Tonight's entertainment in front of the grandstand will be the Grand Ole Opry Show.

The Cape Girardeau public school system will offer this year for the first time a post-high school curriculum of five vocational courses whose main emphasis will be in direct job preparedness; those courses are design drafting, electronics, secretarial, auto mechanics and body and fender repair.