Out of the past: Sept. 14

A group studying the formation of a countywide economic development organization decides to focus on drafting a set of bylaws and an organizational structure that will be used. The decision is made at a meeting of the committee after John Mehner, chairman of the board of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, says his board has decided not to commit its $25,000 annual share until "procedural issues and an organizational structure is worked out."
A parade down Broadway kicks off the SEMO District Fair. Between 6,000 and 7,000 people visit fair events at Arena Park in the evening.
Schools close at noon to allow children to hurry to Arena Park to enjoy Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair. Some businesses also shut their doors early so employees may enjoy the event. Tonight's entertainment in front of the grandstand will be the Grand Ole Opry Show.
The Cape Girardeau public school system will offer this year for the first time a post-high school curriculum of five vocational courses whose main emphasis will be in direct job preparedness; those courses are design drafting, electronics, secretarial, auto mechanics and body and fender repair.
The city of Cape Girardeau starts work in the Smelterville suburb in a campaign to improve health conditions and the general appearance of the community. While residents clean up their yards, the city is working to open drainage ditches and grade and gravel streets in the suburb. The city also has pledged to do what it can to render unsafe sanitary toilets safer and to repair the public water fountain that has been damaged.
Impending gasoline rationing coupled with a return of summer heat served to bring out the heaviest motor car travel of the summer on local highways and streets Sunday. The traffic movement continued into the night after a scorching day that was more like mid-summer than early fall.
While looping the loop in his best fashion at the fairground yesterday afternoon, Walter Brock heard something snap in the engine of his French monoplane; Brock killed the engine and was able to right the plane and guide it to a safe landing in the track ring. A piece to fix the machine was ordered from a Chicago supply house, and Brock hopes to continue his fair performances tomorrow.
Although he is serving in the 7th U.S. Cavalry at Fort Bliss, Texas, Virgil Beavers of Cape Girardeau could serve any place where straight shooting counts; he and five others of his command recently qualified as expert marksmen after a series of trials participated in by his regiment.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
