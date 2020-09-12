Out of the past: Sept. 13

1995

Apples are bigger, tastier and better in quality, but they might be fewer this fall; overall, the crop looks great in Illinois and OK in Missouri; the Missouri Agricultural Statistics Services predicts an apple crop of 32 million pounds, down from 56 million pounds in 1993.

Hazing contradicts the positive ideals and values Greek organizations were founded on, a mother who lost her son to hazing says at Southeast Missouri State University; "Hazing just doesn't fit," Eileen Stevens tells 600 fraternity and sorority members in a speech at Southeast's Academic Auditorium; her remarks strike a sensitive chord at the university, the site of the hazing death of Michael A. Davis Feb. 15, 1994.

1970

Marking its fifth anniversary, the congregation of First Assembly of God Church, Hopper and Mount Auburn roads, hosts performances of the Wonderstate Quartet of Jonesboro, Arkansas; a dinner is served at the church at 12:30 p.m.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary is the site of the sixth annual pilgrimage of the Western Catholic Union, a fraternal benefit society; more than 1,000 persons make the pilgrimage to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal; tours of the seminary grounds include the Doheny Memorial Museum and the Bishop Sheehan Museum.