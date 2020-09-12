Out of the past: Sept. 13

Apples are bigger, tastier and better in quality, but they might be fewer this fall; overall, the crop looks great in Illinois and OK in Missouri; the Missouri Agricultural Statistics Services predicts an apple crop of 32 million pounds, down from 56 million pounds in 1993.
Hazing contradicts the positive ideals and values Greek organizations were founded on, a mother who lost her son to hazing says at Southeast Missouri State University; "Hazing just doesn't fit," Eileen Stevens tells 600 fraternity and sorority members in a speech at Southeast's Academic Auditorium; her remarks strike a sensitive chord at the university, the site of the hazing death of Michael A. Davis Feb. 15, 1994.
Marking its fifth anniversary, the congregation of First Assembly of God Church, Hopper and Mount Auburn roads, hosts performances of the Wonderstate Quartet of Jonesboro, Arkansas; a dinner is served at the church at 12:30 p.m.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary is the site of the sixth annual pilgrimage of the Western Catholic Union, a fraternal benefit society; more than 1,000 persons make the pilgrimage to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal; tours of the seminary grounds include the Doheny Memorial Museum and the Bishop Sheehan Museum.
Ten concessions that will sell food to the public during the SEMO District Fair next week apply to the Cape County War Price and Rationing Board for meat points and sugar stamps; ration officials have said points and stamps will be made up to a reasonable amount.
Maj. James A. Finch Jr., discharged from the Army Tuesday at Jefferson Barracks, is back on the job as an associate with his father in the law firm of Finch & Finch here; young Finch served 15 months with the Army Airways Communication System in Alaska.
Democratic committeemen were said to have been in session in Cape Girardeau Saturday with a view of completing their county ticket; Alma Kiehne of Jackson has failed to give her consent to be county treasurer, although heavy pressure was brought to bear; many Democrats say Kiehne would sweep the county for treasurer; no one has been found to run for prosecuting attorney, although it is said an effort will be made to induce Maj. Giboney Houck to run.
Everything is ready for the start of the Cape Girardeau County Fair tomorrow at Fairground Park; every stall on the ground is filled, necessitating sending some race horses to private barns in the neighborhood; the four big tents are crowded with dairy cattle, and the poultry pavilion is filled to overflowing, and the hog barn is more than filled; 74 concession stands have been granted space on the grounds, not including those of the big carnival company.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
