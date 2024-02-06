Out of the past: Sept. 13

1992

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Marina de Gabouri, a 52-acre full-service marina facility at the mouth of South Gabouri Creek along the Mississippi River at Ste. Genevieve, will hold its grand opening next month. It is a project of the Missouri Department of Conservation and a not-for-profit group.

The Rev. Debela Birri from Ethiopia is the Mission Sunday speaker at St. Mark Lutheran Church. He speaks about the situation of the church in Ethiopia and its mission, and gives information about the drought in Africa and how to respond to the needs of the hungry.

1967

Rain, which began falling in a fine mist late yesterday afternoon, caused a drop in attendance for the opening night of the annual SEMO District Fair, being held this week in Arena Park. Total admissions to the grounds after the official opening hour of 5 p.m. came to 7,057, more than 2,300 below the 1966 figure.

At least 50 members are needed to organize a League of Women Voters chapter in Cape Girardeau, and at least that many women are expected to attend the public pre-organization meeting tomorrow evening at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church.