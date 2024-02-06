All sections
RecordsSeptember 13, 2017

Out of the past: Sept. 13

1992

1992

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Marina de Gabouri, a 52-acre full-service marina facility at the mouth of South Gabouri Creek along the Mississippi River at Ste. Genevieve, will hold its grand opening next month. It is a project of the Missouri Department of Conservation and a not-for-profit group.

The Rev. Debela Birri from Ethiopia is the Mission Sunday speaker at St. Mark Lutheran Church. He speaks about the situation of the church in Ethiopia and its mission, and gives information about the drought in Africa and how to respond to the needs of the hungry.

1967

Rain, which began falling in a fine mist late yesterday afternoon, caused a drop in attendance for the opening night of the annual SEMO District Fair, being held this week in Arena Park. Total admissions to the grounds after the official opening hour of 5 p.m. came to 7,057, more than 2,300 below the 1966 figure.

At least 50 members are needed to organize a League of Women Voters chapter in Cape Girardeau, and at least that many women are expected to attend the public pre-organization meeting tomorrow evening at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church.

1942

The Rev. Ray Swartz assumes his duties as pastor of the Christian Church in Cape Girardeau. Coming here from Murray, Iowa, where he was pastor two and a half years, Swartz is succeeding the Rev. John A. Abel, now at Neosho, Missouri.

With the Rev. H.F. Schuermann, dean of the Southeast Missouri deanery and pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, presiding, Holy Family School, a new Catholic school for blacks in Smelterville, is dedicated in the morning. Schuermann is assisted by he Rev. W.F. Darling, C.M., pastor of Holy Family Church, and the Rev. T.J. Murphy, C.M., pastor of St. Vincent's Church.

1917

The peaceful activities at the fair are disturbed in the morning when Brother Vincent of St. Vincent's College is slugged by a gambler at the fairground; Brother Vincent, having lost a dollar or so, was advising some youths not to play the game; the gambler stepped up and hit Brother Vincent with all his force; he then made a clean getaway, as other gamblers created a new disturbance to cover the guilty man's escape.

Cape Girardeau County will be minus 61 young men of draft age after Sept. 21. The county exemption board has issued notices to that number to report at Jackson on that date, at which time the entire group will be sent in a body to Fort Riley, Kansas, for training in the national army.

-- Sharon K. Sanders





