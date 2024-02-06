Out of the past: Sept. 12

1998

Missouri Secretary of State Bekki Cook, visiting Cape Girardeau yesterday, said talk of voter fraud in Missouri has been blown out of proportion by some Republican lawmakers; she said voter fraud isn't widespread in the state, although isolated cases do occur from time to time; two state lawmakers, Sen. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau and Rep. Mark Richardson of Poplar Bluff, earlier this month called for an end to vote buying and voter fraud in Missouri.

For the benefit of the Southeast Missourian's readers, the newspaper prints the entire report of independent counsel Ken Starr to the U.S. House of Representatives regarding President Clinton; 3,000 copies are available in the Cape Girardeau area; the decision to publish the report separately was based on the explicit sexual content of the report, which publishers believe isn't suitable for the Southeast Missourian.

1973

After the largest attendance Tuesday for an opening day in four years, the 1973 SEMO District Fair is underway with full speed ahead; 10,830 persons went through the gates at Arena Park yesterday, after the official opening at 3 p.m.; for the most part, exhibits are in place, although some cattle have been late in arriving; entertaining in front of the grandstand this evening will be the Blue Grass Shows and the Blackwood Brothers gospel singers.

The federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis announces approval has been given to the application of Mercantile Bancorporation of St. Louis to acquire Cape State Bank and Trust Co. in Cape Girardeau.