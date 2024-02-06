Out of the past: Sept. 12

1997

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday approved a "clean, simple, economical" design for a new elementary school; a groundbreaking for the school at the northeast corner of Bertling and Sprigg Streets may be held in October; the facility was designed by architect Thomas Holshouser.

After 30 years teaching Cape Girardeau Central High School students how to sing, Judith Williams-Johnson has turned pro; on Monday, she shot a 78 from the 5,800-yard men's tees at the Hermitage golf course in Nashville, Tennessee, to earn her Ladies Professional Golf Association card; although she has been giving golf lessons locally for about two years, she is now a certified teaching pro.

1972

The 1972 edition of the SEMO District Fair opens officially at 3 p.m. in Arena Park; entries have increased in most every department, especially in horses and miniature mules, over last year; premiums this year total $64,575 in 18 categories; happening on the fairgrounds this evening will be the Blue Grass Shows and the garden tractor rodeo, followed by a tractor-pulling contest.

The first payload of scientific apparatus launched by stratospheric balloon from Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport early yesterday morning has returned to earth; the payload, brought to Earth by parachute, was tracked to a cornfield near Newkirk, Oklahoma, 450 miles west of Cape Girardeau; during its 17 1/2 hours in flight, the balloon traveled west at a rate of approximately 25 1/2 miles per hour.