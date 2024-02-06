Out of the past: Sept. 12

1995

Cape Girardeau city officials haven't decided on their next step in the wake of a judge's ruling that has dammed up efforts to build a dry detention reservoir; the ruling is almost certain to delay a key part of the Cape LaCroix/Walker Branch flood-control project, city officials say; Judge Michael Bullerdieck on Aug. 31 threw out a condemnation lawsuit brought by the city in its efforts to acquire land for a 157-acre detention basin east of County Road 620 and northwest of Route W.

State highway officials awarded a $1 million construction contract last week for a bridge spanning Ramsey Creek to Robertson Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; the bridge construction is the second of five projects in the Nash Road extension project; the project will extend Nash Road about 4 miles to the property line of the SEMO Port Authority.

1970

Only two large-scale construction projects are in evidence as the 7,000 students of State College return here this week, and both of them were already underway when students departed the campus three months ago; the two major builds are a new Education and Psychology Building north of Parker Physical Education Building and west of Magill Hall of Sciences, and an addition to the college power plant.

Livestock begin appearing at the fairgrounds in Arena Park, moving into the assigned tents prior to being groomed for a bid to the winners' circle at the SEMO District Fair; admission gates to the 1970 exposition will officially open at 3 Tuesday afternoon.