Out of the past: Sept. 12

Cape Girardeau city officials haven't decided on their next step in the wake of a judge's ruling that has dammed up efforts to build a dry detention reservoir; the ruling is almost certain to delay a key part of the Cape LaCroix/Walker Branch flood-control project, city officials say; Judge Michael Bullerdieck on Aug. 31 threw out a condemnation lawsuit brought by the city in its efforts to acquire land for a 157-acre detention basin east of County Road 620 and northwest of Route W.
State highway officials awarded a $1 million construction contract last week for a bridge spanning Ramsey Creek to Robertson Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; the bridge construction is the second of five projects in the Nash Road extension project; the project will extend Nash Road about 4 miles to the property line of the SEMO Port Authority.
Only two large-scale construction projects are in evidence as the 7,000 students of State College return here this week, and both of them were already underway when students departed the campus three months ago; the two major builds are a new Education and Psychology Building north of Parker Physical Education Building and west of Magill Hall of Sciences, and an addition to the college power plant.
Livestock begin appearing at the fairgrounds in Arena Park, moving into the assigned tents prior to being groomed for a bid to the winners' circle at the SEMO District Fair; admission gates to the 1970 exposition will officially open at 3 Tuesday afternoon.
Meeting last night with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce industrial committee, S.M. Werber of St. Louis, president of Dorsa Dresses Inc., announced his firm plans a new building for the plant here, one that will permit expansion and one which he described as a "model factory of streamlined efficiency"; the plant is now located at 24 N. Spanish St.
More than 250 rural boys and girls from 16 district counties will have exhibits in the 4-H Club department at the SEMO District Fair next week; through the State Agriculture Department, the state is offering a total of $600 in awards for premiums.
Capt. Eugene Munger of Advance, Missouri, is in Cape Girardeau continuing the work of organizing a company of the Missouri National Guard, which was begun a month ago by Capt. Wilbur F. Maring of Jefferson City; the company will accept men from ages 18 to 45, special stress being placed on those who are ex-service men.
The Rev. J. Hanckel Taylor, the new rector of Christ Episcopal Church, reads the morning prayer and preaches; it is his first service at his new charge.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
