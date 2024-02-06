Out of the past: Sept. 12

1992

Pete Poe thinks this week's SEMO District Fair has one attraction that's hard to top: an expected visit Wednesday afternoon from First Lady Barbara Bush. It will mark the first time in the history of the fair that the wife of a sitting president has visited the annual event.

Tuesday morning, hundreds of volunteers will be hawking newspapers to motorists, raising money to fight illiteracy and having a lot of fun during YELL for Newspapers. Money raised will go to the Southeast Missourian's Newspaper in Education program and to the Area Wide United Way's special literacy fund.

1967

Skies may be overcast, but they fail to daunt the spirit of the many looking forward to the opening of the annual SEMO District Fair. The evening program in front of the grandstand consists of the Blue Grass Shows and the first tractor-pulling contest.

Voters in extreme Southern Illinois will go to the polls Saturday to decide whether a junior college will be established in the area. The proposed Shawnee Junior College District would encompass about 29 high-school districts -- all of Alexander, Pulaski, Union and Massac counties, most of Johnson County and a small part of Jackson County.