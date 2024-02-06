Out of the past: Sept. 11

1998

ShopKo Stores Inc. of Green Bay, Wisconsin, will move into stores previously occupied by Venture in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall and Paducah's Kentucky Oaks Mall; the company, which has 147 stores in 16 states, will open 13 stores next year.

President Bill Clinton should resign if Congress has evidence to impeach him, says U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson; the Cape Girardeau Republican voices her opinion after independent counsel Kenneth Star releases his lengthy report to Congress; Starr tells Congress there are 11 grounds for impeaching Clinton, including perjury and obstruction of justice in regards to his concealing his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

1973

Early morning fog gives way to clear skies, as the 1973 SEMO District Fair kicks off in Arena Park in the afternoon; the annual event offers the rural populace and city residents a chance to assemble together to display their products from the fields, the barns and the homes; entertainment in the evening includes a garden tractor rodeo, followed by a tractor pull.

Cape Girardeau's municipal swimming pool, an operation which in many cities never reaches the break-even point, appears to be doing better than average here; the pool, which has ended up in the red only once over the past three summers, this year will come up almost $800 ahead in the ratio of receipts to expenses; a profit of over $4,000 from the swimming pool will also be shown by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, who operate the concession stand there.