Out of the past: Sept. 11

ShopKo Stores Inc. of Green Bay, Wisconsin, will move into stores previously occupied by Venture in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall and Paducah's Kentucky Oaks Mall; the company, which has 147 stores in 16 states, will open 13 stores next year.
President Bill Clinton should resign if Congress has evidence to impeach him, says U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson; the Cape Girardeau Republican voices her opinion after independent counsel Kenneth Star releases his lengthy report to Congress; Starr tells Congress there are 11 grounds for impeaching Clinton, including perjury and obstruction of justice in regards to his concealing his affair with Monica Lewinsky.
Early morning fog gives way to clear skies, as the 1973 SEMO District Fair kicks off in Arena Park in the afternoon; the annual event offers the rural populace and city residents a chance to assemble together to display their products from the fields, the barns and the homes; entertainment in the evening includes a garden tractor rodeo, followed by a tractor pull.
Cape Girardeau's municipal swimming pool, an operation which in many cities never reaches the break-even point, appears to be doing better than average here; the pool, which has ended up in the red only once over the past three summers, this year will come up almost $800 ahead in the ratio of receipts to expenses; a profit of over $4,000 from the swimming pool will also be shown by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, who operate the concession stand there.
Common Pleas Court Judge J. Henry Caruthers issued a temporary injunction late yesterday afternoon, restraining picketing of Midwest Dairy Products Corp. by a lengthy list of defendants; the temporary restraining order was the outgrowth of a labor dispute originating earlier in the week; since then, a picket line has operated in the vicinity of the Midwest offices on South Spanish Street; in asking for the injunction, Midwest charged that members of the Committee of Industrial Organization, Local No. 125A, had picketed the plant, harassed drivers attempting to deliver milk to the plant and damaged their milk trucks.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is hoping to secure a National Guard armory as headquarters for the 140th Infantry Regiment and local units; it is pointed out that the units here need facilities of their own to avoid conflicts in use of the present Arena Building quarters.
Loss in the fire that destroyed the plant of the Union Door and Sash Co., together with building materials belonging to the old Union Lumber Co. and the Forest Lumber Co., will amount to at least $160,000, according to Forest Lumber officials; that's $20,000 more than the initial estimate; Forest Lumber's loss includes paint, hardware and lumber being stored at the plant while the company's new building on South Frederick Street is being completed.
Sparks Brothers' Circus is on its way to Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, following a record-breaking attendance at the two performances in Cape Girardeau yesterday; 10,000 persons saw the attractions of the first circus to play here in three years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
