Out of the past: Sept. 11

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Senate fell one vote short yesterday of overriding Gov. Mel Carnahan's veto of a ban on a late-term abortion procedure; Carnahan immediately offered legislation to impose the ban, but added an exception to protect the mother's life.
Missouri will loan Illinois $38.6 million to speed up construction of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge at Cape Girardeau; while Missouri Department of Transportation officials praise the move, the state auditor's office expresses concerns about the arrangement.
Because of the early hour -- 2:06 a.m. -- there are few spectators present when the first of a series of six stratospheric balloons is launched from Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; 30 seconds after the helium-filled bubble at the top of the balloon is released from the launch spot and the balloon begins to expand and rise, the payload is lifted from the launch truck and begins a westward ascent into the upper atmosphere; Marice Faulkerson, launch director for Raven Industries of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, launch contractor, calls the launch "as near to perfect as you can get."
Two special issues are placed on the November election ballot by the Cape Girardeau County Court: the county juvenile home issue, which the Jaycees have been campaigning for, and the county planning and zoning issue which has been mentioned more and more often in recent years.
Partly cloudy skies and a promise of cooler weather usher in Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; one of the big draws yesterday was the start of the horse-racing program; the crowd lined the rail of the racetrack for the racing and the stage show attractions.
A second stroke of misfortune to a cattle raiser at the District Fair came Wednesday, when a white shorthorn steer owned by Joe Seyer Jr., was found dead in his stall, presumably from a hear attack or possibly from the heat; the fine steer was fed for market for 11 months and would have brought top price of about $422; Monday night an Angus bull belonging to Roy F. Meier died of over exertion after rebelling against being placed in the stock tent.
The coal strike ended Friday, just in time as cooler weather has Girardeans thinking of purchasing their winter's supply; although more than 40 cars of coal were shipped into this place last week, consumers aren't buying rapidly, as the price of $8.50 a ton is making some hesitate to purchase; less than 10% of Cape Girardeau consumers have their winter's supply in the bins, estimates local coal dealers.
Residents of West Broadway and North Henderson Avenue were treated to a thrill of "olden days" at noon Saturday, when federal prohibition agents, in a Dodge automobile, attempted to stop a local plumber, who was driving a Buick car, after the two vehicles came near colliding and angry words were exchanged by the drivers; two shots fired in the air by agents and some driving that would have done credit to Barney Oldfield were features of the chase that ends when the plumber's car passed over the hill near Teachers College on Henderson and disappeared from view.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.