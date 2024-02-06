Out of the past: Sept. 11

1997

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Senate fell one vote short yesterday of overriding Gov. Mel Carnahan's veto of a ban on a late-term abortion procedure; Carnahan immediately offered legislation to impose the ban, but added an exception to protect the mother's life.

Missouri will loan Illinois $38.6 million to speed up construction of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge at Cape Girardeau; while Missouri Department of Transportation officials praise the move, the state auditor's office expresses concerns about the arrangement.

1972

Because of the early hour -- 2:06 a.m. -- there are few spectators present when the first of a series of six stratospheric balloons is launched from Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; 30 seconds after the helium-filled bubble at the top of the balloon is released from the launch spot and the balloon begins to expand and rise, the payload is lifted from the launch truck and begins a westward ascent into the upper atmosphere; Marice Faulkerson, launch director for Raven Industries of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, launch contractor, calls the launch "as near to perfect as you can get."

Two special issues are placed on the November election ballot by the Cape Girardeau County Court: the county juvenile home issue, which the Jaycees have been campaigning for, and the county planning and zoning issue which has been mentioned more and more often in recent years.