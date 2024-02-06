Out of the past: Sept. 11

1995

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education says it is an honor for superintendent of schools, Dr. Neyland Clark, to teach courses at Southeast Missouri State University, and he hasn't violated his contract by doing so; Clark's university teaching schedule had been questioned by board member Dr. Ferrell Ervin; in other action, the board votes to refund Amy Randol $300 of the $700 she spent to investigate district financial records.

Hundreds of civic-minded volunteers take to the streets early in the morning to hawk special-edition YELL newspapers; they raise about $18,000 in just over two hours selling the special edition of the Missourian; the annual campaign raises funds for Newspaper in Education programs at schools in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City.

1970

Owners of the dilapidated Idan-Ha Hotel building, Broadway and Fountain Street, are assessed a fine of $100 a day for each day they fail to comply with a city order to repair or demolish the burned-out structure; the order is effective immediately.

A vacant frame dwelling on Holly Street in South Cape Girardeau -- the 20th fire here this year in which arson is suspected -- was destroyed in a pre-dusk blaze yesterday; the house was owned by W.S. Kaempfer.