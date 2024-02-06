Out of the past: Sept. 11

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education says it is an honor for superintendent of schools, Dr. Neyland Clark, to teach courses at Southeast Missouri State University, and he hasn't violated his contract by doing so; Clark's university teaching schedule had been questioned by board member Dr. Ferrell Ervin; in other action, the board votes to refund Amy Randol $300 of the $700 she spent to investigate district financial records.
Hundreds of civic-minded volunteers take to the streets early in the morning to hawk special-edition YELL newspapers; they raise about $18,000 in just over two hours selling the special edition of the Missourian; the annual campaign raises funds for Newspaper in Education programs at schools in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City.
Owners of the dilapidated Idan-Ha Hotel building, Broadway and Fountain Street, are assessed a fine of $100 a day for each day they fail to comply with a city order to repair or demolish the burned-out structure; the order is effective immediately.
A vacant frame dwelling on Holly Street in South Cape Girardeau -- the 20th fire here this year in which arson is suspected -- was destroyed in a pre-dusk blaze yesterday; the house was owned by W.S. Kaempfer.
Cape Girardeau and immediate district were thrown into a temporary blackout yesterday evening when a power plant failure -- the first complete one in 20 years -- occurred at the local electric plant of the Missouri Utilities Co.; some of the area was without service about eight minutes, but in other sections the power was off in varying periods up to 27 minutes; cause of the blackout was the failure of the main circuit breakers in the basement of the electrical plant and resulting fire.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A supply of DDT for health spraying, sent to the Bisplinghoff Funeral Home here as a Scott County distribution center, has been used up and a second shipment is expected possibly Wednesday; in Chaffee the chemical has been sprayed on walls of the public and parochial schools and at the theater; the Oran, Missouri, theater has also been treated; the DDT was secured through the National Infantile Paralysis Foundation.
Grant Parrot, foreman, and Bert Reider, a carpenter, are injured in the morning when a tower for a concrete elevator at the Cape Girardeau Central High School building falls; Parrot is at the top of the 56-foot tower and Reider a few feet below him when one of the guy wires gives way and the tower falls, carrying the two men to the ground with terrific force.
According to reports from Memphis, Tennessee, steamboat owners will have to pay higher wages to roustabout this fall; it is reported on the levee here that Black rousters will demand $10 for every 24 hours they work, or $47 a day on a double shift; several days ago, a white man is said to have arrived here from Chicago, who is attempting to organize the roustabouts into a union.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
