Out of the past: Sept. 11

1994

A dedication service and open house are held in the afternoon at First Baptist Church in Jackson, in celebration of the completion of the church's new education building; construction of the 15,675-square-foot building began in the spring of 1993; John Dudley of Jackson was project architect; Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, built the $800,000 structure.

Stephen S. Owen leads the morning service at Third Street United Methodist Church; Owen, 20, is an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and serves as a junior high Sunday school teacher and liturgist; he is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in political science and criminal justice.

1969

Thousands of children -- many accompanied by adults -- swarm Arena Park to participate in Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; some say it is one of the largest crowds ever at the annual exposition for a Tuesday; this evening, the Lee Mace Ozark Opry Show will entertain at the grandstand, with another large crowd expected.

If all goes as expected, only three sections of Interstate 55, totaling 30.7 miles out of a total of 67.5 miles between Fruitland and its Festus, Missouri, connection, will remain uncontracted by the end of the month; those sections are in Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties.