Out of the past: Sept. 11

A dedication service and open house are held in the afternoon at First Baptist Church in Jackson, in celebration of the completion of the church's new education building; construction of the 15,675-square-foot building began in the spring of 1993; John Dudley of Jackson was project architect; Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, built the $800,000 structure.
Stephen S. Owen leads the morning service at Third Street United Methodist Church; Owen, 20, is an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and serves as a junior high Sunday school teacher and liturgist; he is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in political science and criminal justice.
Thousands of children -- many accompanied by adults -- swarm Arena Park to participate in Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; some say it is one of the largest crowds ever at the annual exposition for a Tuesday; this evening, the Lee Mace Ozark Opry Show will entertain at the grandstand, with another large crowd expected.
If all goes as expected, only three sections of Interstate 55, totaling 30.7 miles out of a total of 67.5 miles between Fruitland and its Festus, Missouri, connection, will remain uncontracted by the end of the month; those sections are in Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties.
Plans were made over the weekend for a far-reaching program of camp development for the Boy Scouts of Southeast Missouri; the plan calls for increasing the size of the Camp Lewallen tract on St. Francis River from 250 to 500 acres, construction of 12 troop cabins and development of the individual sites, erecting a large boathouse and building a large swimming pool, all at Camp Lewallen, and development of an additional site at Wappapello Reservoir near the dam for senior scouts, where two troop cabin sites will be developed.
The Knights of Columbus picnic, postponed from Labor Day because of rain, was held yesterday at the clubhouse grounds on South Spanish Street; $500 was raised from food stands and concessions, the money to be used to place a new roof on the KC building.
Roy Parker of the Capahas and Will Koenigsmark of Perryville, Missouri, were given tryouts with the St. Louis Cardinals yesterday in a game against Brooklyn; Parker pitched to three batters and Koenigsmark to two; both filled the bases and were then pulled off the mound and replaced with regulars; the Cards won the game 11-8, but the score was 11-2, when the youngsters were give a chance.
D. Sherman and family move into the Duckworth home, 715 College Hill; Mr. and Mrs. Duckworth will leave soon for St. Louis to make their home; A.B. Gockel and family will move into the McClatchy flats vacated by Sherman; Gockel has bought the flats, which in the future will be known as the Gockel flats.
-- Sharon K. Sanders