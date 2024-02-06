Out of the past: Sept. 11

1992

The countdown is on for the start of the SEMO District Fair. Carnival rides and parking policies are in place, and contestants are being sought for games. The midway and carnival rides will open tomorrow. Also, a 4-H horse show will be held tomorrow afternoon in front of the grandstand. Sneak-a-Peek activities are planned Sunday, including an open horse show.

Apple-picking time arrived earlier than normal this year, thanks to good growing weather. Stan Beggs of Pioneer Orchards, Highway 72 West in Jackson, says they started picking two weeks ago, as did the workers at Diebold Orchards at Benton and Kelso, Missouri.

1967

Highlighting the morning meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Court is the announcement a special tax levy of 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation may be sought next August for park purposes. Three members of the County Park Board meet with the court in regard to funds for development of Klaus Park, but before the discussion ends, the special levy is raised as a likely possibility.

ST. LOUIS -- Lt. Gov. Thomas F. Eagleton makes it official as he announces he will file for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.