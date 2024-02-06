Out of the past: Sept. 10

1998

The northbound exit ramp off Interstate 55 at the Jackson-Cape Girardeau exit known as Center Junction will be widened to include an additional lane; traffic at peak periods often is backed up onto Interstate 55, and the additional lane will allow more vehicles to use the traffic signal while the right turn lane will let motorists turn toward Cape Girardeau without waiting for motorists to get through the traffic signal; construction will begin next month and should be completed by Jan. 1.

Hoping to boost sales and taking advantage of the publicity generated by home run record breaker Mark McGwire, the Southeast Missourian will include a souvenir, eight-page section dedicated to the Cardinal slugger in this year's YELL edition; the special newspapers will be sold Tuesday on street corners in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City; the $2 donations for these special editions fund literacy efforts in the community.

1973

Harry I. Himmelberger, 83, of Cape Girardeau, longtime resident and chairman of the board of Himmelberger-Harrison Lumber Co. and Himmelberger-Harrison Manufacturing Co., died yesterday at Southeast Hospital; he had been in ill health about five years and was hospitalized with a heart attack in March 1969.

Good news is in the offing for the new Saint Francis Hospital with the announcement that the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare has approved a staffing grant of $275,526 per year for operation of its mental health center; construction funds for building the mental health care facility previously were approved under the same federal program by a grant amounting to $603,060, but the staffing grant was in doubt until now.