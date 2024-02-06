Out of the past: Sept. 10

The Jackson Board of Education looked to the district's future yesterday, when members approved a construction bid and began the process of devising a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan; board members approved the low bid of $3,678,000 submitted by Penzel Construction Co. Inc., for the construction of South Elementary School.
New Route J is open for traffic; a section of the road had to be relocated at the Procter & Gamble Paper Products Co. plant north of Cape Girardeau to make way for a $350 million plant expansion; the road has been closed since July 29, forcing residents in the area to seek new routes.
The Lutheran Chapel of Hope, Pacific Street and College Hill, is dedicated with morning and afternoon services; the chapel, which serves the Lutheran Campus Center of Southeast Missouri State University, was begun in October 1971; guest speaker at the morning service is Dr. Wilbert Fields, executive secretary for campus ministry for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; speaking in the afternoon service is Dr. Herman Scherer, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
The newly appointed superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District of the United Methodist Church, the Rev. Jeff R. Marsh, speaks at the annual Old McKendree service in the afternoon; the board of trustees of the chapel announce plans to construct a museum of area Methodism near the chapel; the chapel was built in 1819 and is believed to be the oldest Methodist Church west of the Mississippi River.
Monitoring traffic near the new city park during the SEMO District Fair is the air unit of the State Highway Patrol; two planes piloted by Troopers Hugh A. Wallace and Robert Boyland and Sgt. R.N. Eidson are being used to check the traffic in the vicinity of the park using a plane-to-car method; transgressions of motorists are radioed from the planes to troopers in patrol cars.
Col. Russell Boyt, commander of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, told the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce military affairs committee yesterday that $36,000 in federal funds has been allocated for the construction of a building to house maintenance equipment and vehicles of the regiment; if it is decided to erect the building here, the community would be expected to supply the site.
During the summer months, a basement has been excavated under Christ Episcopal Church, and a pipeless furnace has been installed; it is believed this will add greatly to the comfort of the members during services; in previous times it was almost impossible to properly heat the building.
Eunice Lindley and Lilly Stone, young women workers of the Salvation Army since very young, will leave Wednesday for Chicago, where they will take a 10-month course to prepare themselves to be officers in the organization; Lula Stone, a twin sister of the latter, who is assisting Salvation Army officers in Decatur, Illinois, will also go to the school.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
