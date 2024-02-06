Out of the past: Sept. 10

1997

The Jackson Board of Education looked to the district's future yesterday, when members approved a construction bid and began the process of devising a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan; board members approved the low bid of $3,678,000 submitted by Penzel Construction Co. Inc., for the construction of South Elementary School.

New Route J is open for traffic; a section of the road had to be relocated at the Procter & Gamble Paper Products Co. plant north of Cape Girardeau to make way for a $350 million plant expansion; the road has been closed since July 29, forcing residents in the area to seek new routes.

1972

The Lutheran Chapel of Hope, Pacific Street and College Hill, is dedicated with morning and afternoon services; the chapel, which serves the Lutheran Campus Center of Southeast Missouri State University, was begun in October 1971; guest speaker at the morning service is Dr. Wilbert Fields, executive secretary for campus ministry for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; speaking in the afternoon service is Dr. Herman Scherer, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

The newly appointed superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District of the United Methodist Church, the Rev. Jeff R. Marsh, speaks at the annual Old McKendree service in the afternoon; the board of trustees of the chapel announce plans to construct a museum of area Methodism near the chapel; the chapel was built in 1819 and is believed to be the oldest Methodist Church west of the Mississippi River.