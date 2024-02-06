Out of the past: Sept. 10

The Rev. Frederick Schmucker of Cape Girardeau will spend the fall term as an instructor in pastoral care at the Center for Evangelical Theology of the University of Klaipeda, Lithuania; Schmucker will serve as a Lutheran mission volunteer representing the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
The SEMO District Fair begins with entertainment for the entire family; some children parade their pets around the grandstand; others enjoy the reduced rate for midway rides; the Pet Parade features a wide array of farm animals, birds, dogs and other critters; grand prize goes to 4-year-old Ryan Lindsey of Bonne Terre, Missouri, who rides his wagon in the parade, pulled by Bubba -- a black goat bearing a small horse harness; Ryan's dog Tiny rides shotgun.
Refuse collection in Cape Girardeau should return to normal next week, says Mrs. Woodrow W. Juden, wife of the president of City Sanitation Co.; extensive efforts by the company to obtain new equipment and repair the cabs of trucks destroyed by suspected arsonists the night of Aug. 23 have proved fruitful, she said.
Douglas Wayne Thompson, 36, the convicted murderer of a Cape Girardeau police officer, was one of three inmates who apparently planned an escape yesterday from the Missouri Penitentiary at Jefferson City; several weapons, including a .32-caliber revolver, were found in the inmates' possession after prison authorities received a tip.
The new city park will be the center of activity this week as preparations go forward for the SEMO District Fair next weekend; the grounds have been mowed, and the track is being put in shape for the three-day racing program; Dick Redden, who for years has been a figure at fairs over the country, was the first to move a concession stand here yesterday from DuQuoin, Illinois, following close of the state fair there.
Three two-story buildings on Main Street have been sold by F.C. Jones to three buyers; Ross Young purchased a structure at 36 N. Main St., now occupied by a pool parlor; Ella Barks Harrington bought the building at 38 N. Main St., housing the Barks Cafe, which she operates; and Elaine Davis purchased the building at 47 N. Main St., where she has operated a drug store for 13 years.
The College Training School here has added to its high school curriculum the teacher-training course prescribed by the state department of education and is now designated a teacher-training school, without state aid; it is hoped this program will help supply teachers for Missouri's schools.
Players and fans already are arriving in Cape Girardeau for Sunday's championship baseball game between Perryville and Caruthersville, Missouri, at Fairground Park; Girardeau fans will have plenty to cheer about, as Caruthersville will present an infield made up of former Capaha players, while Clay Seimers, once a big favorite here, will be in right field for Caruthersville.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
