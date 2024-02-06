Out of the past: Sept. 10

1995

The Rev. Frederick Schmucker of Cape Girardeau will spend the fall term as an instructor in pastoral care at the Center for Evangelical Theology of the University of Klaipeda, Lithuania; Schmucker will serve as a Lutheran mission volunteer representing the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The SEMO District Fair begins with entertainment for the entire family; some children parade their pets around the grandstand; others enjoy the reduced rate for midway rides; the Pet Parade features a wide array of farm animals, birds, dogs and other critters; grand prize goes to 4-year-old Ryan Lindsey of Bonne Terre, Missouri, who rides his wagon in the parade, pulled by Bubba -- a black goat bearing a small horse harness; Ryan's dog Tiny rides shotgun.

1970

Refuse collection in Cape Girardeau should return to normal next week, says Mrs. Woodrow W. Juden, wife of the president of City Sanitation Co.; extensive efforts by the company to obtain new equipment and repair the cabs of trucks destroyed by suspected arsonists the night of Aug. 23 have proved fruitful, she said.

Douglas Wayne Thompson, 36, the convicted murderer of a Cape Girardeau police officer, was one of three inmates who apparently planned an escape yesterday from the Missouri Penitentiary at Jefferson City; several weapons, including a .32-caliber revolver, were found in the inmates' possession after prison authorities received a tip.