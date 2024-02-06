Out of the past: Sept. 10

Carson Kelley, assistant director of public safety at Southeast Missouri State University, is the new commander of the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad; he will take over the squad Sept. 19.
The SEMO District Fair gets underway with a parade; along with the early opening of carnival rides, a 4-H and youth horse show is held in front of the grandstand at noon; tomorrow is the traditional Sneak Peek day and will include a second horse show.
Off to a running start, the second-largest attendance on record for an opening day was established at the 1969 SEMO District Fair yesterday at Arena Park; 11,643 persons went through the gates Tuesday, 1,101 below first-day attendance last year; grandstand entertainment in the evening is a repeat of Tuesday: Blue Grass Shows, garden tractor rodeo and tractor-pulling contest.
State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr. of Cape Girardeau, who is seeking the opinion of his constituents on a proposed income tax hike, says he believes the truth in the controversial issue lies between the opposition positions of the administration and the forces led by Sen. Earl Blackwell; Pierce, a Republican, is leaning at this time in opposition to the tax hike sought by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.
At a meeting in August of the Mid-south Conference of the Southern Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, the Rev. J.W. Ellis was appointed pastor of the Cape Girardeau larger parish, with the Rev. J. Bruce Ward as assistant pastor; the larger parish consists of several small churches in Southeast Missouri; the Southern Methodist Church plans to build the first unit of an attractive structure at West Broadway and Sunset Boulevard as soon as possible; this will be the first church to be located west of West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Ivan Nothdurft, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Nothdurft, is the guest speaker at the morning service at Grace Methodist Church; he is transferring from a pastorate in Minnesota to a mission field in South America and will assume his work there soon.
Users of gas have been up against it for four days, the flow being weak and irregular; inquiry at the gas office brings the information a leak had been sprung in one of the compartments in the big gas tank; in order to make the repair, the supply of gas had to be cut off and won't be turned on until tomorrow morning.
The first of the scholarships to be offered by the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club to attend Southeast Missouri Teachers College was awarded to Oral Cleaver of Sikeston, Missouri; she will take up her studies as a junior as soon as she is released from her duties as substitute teacher in the Sikeston schools.
-- Sharon K. Sanders