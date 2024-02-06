Out of the past: Sept. 10

1994

Carson Kelley, assistant director of public safety at Southeast Missouri State University, is the new commander of the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad; he will take over the squad Sept. 19.

The SEMO District Fair gets underway with a parade; along with the early opening of carnival rides, a 4-H and youth horse show is held in front of the grandstand at noon; tomorrow is the traditional Sneak Peek day and will include a second horse show.

1969

Off to a running start, the second-largest attendance on record for an opening day was established at the 1969 SEMO District Fair yesterday at Arena Park; 11,643 persons went through the gates Tuesday, 1,101 below first-day attendance last year; grandstand entertainment in the evening is a repeat of Tuesday: Blue Grass Shows, garden tractor rodeo and tractor-pulling contest.

State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr. of Cape Girardeau, who is seeking the opinion of his constituents on a proposed income tax hike, says he believes the truth in the controversial issue lies between the opposition positions of the administration and the forces led by Sen. Earl Blackwell; Pierce, a Republican, is leaning at this time in opposition to the tax hike sought by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.