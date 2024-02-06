Out of the past: Sept. 10

The Jackson Board of Education has taken the first step toward construction of a middle school by accepting in principle a recommendation of a citizens facility-advisory committee. The committee in late August recommended the district consider a middle school as the only viable option to relieve serious student overcrowding at R.O. Hawkins Junior High School and a growing enrollment problem at nearby West Lane Elementary School.
Members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1140th Combat Engineer Battalion have erected a temporary, 80-foot pedestrian bridge over Cape LaCroix Creek in Arena Park for the SEMO District Fair.
The 50th anniversary of the incorporation of Third Street Methodist Church is observed at the morning worship service. The Rev. Fred J. Statler of Florissant, Missouri, director of Golden Cross of the Methodist Church and a former pastor of Third Street, is the guest speaker.
John Rigdon of Chaffee, Missouri, has been called as educational director of Red Star Baptist Church. Before coming to the church here, Rigdon was educational director of First Baptist Church at Chaffee.
A plea for change of a Cape Transit Corp. bus route to better serve the Marble City Heights area and a petition to aid the Smelterville suburb are heard by the Cape Girardeau City Council. The latter asks for better sanitary conditions, cutting of weeds along streets, better lighting, safe public-water service, more fire hydrants, improved streets and removal of livestock yards. The council agrees some street grading can be done and drainage ditches re-established.
Forrest H. Rose, head of the speech department at Teachers College, has received an appointment as field representative of the national speakers' section of the Office of Civilian Defense.
Arthur Winchester, a prominent young farmer living in Illinois, hauls the remains of his automobile to Cape Girardeau in a farm wagon to have the machine rebuilt. Winchester, with Willie Dillard, Pat Lynch and two other men, started to Cairo, Illinois, last Wednesday night, but met with an accident at Olive Branch, Illinois. The five-passenger tumbled into a 10- to 12-foot deep ditch while running at nearly 50 mph, launching the occupants into the air. None was seriously injured.
Seth A. Babcock, appointed by a Methodist Sunday-school class for the purpose, calls upon J.T. Nunn, superintendent of the annual fair, and serves notice warrants will be sought and prosecution will follow for anyone operating a gambling game at the fairground this year.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
