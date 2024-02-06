Out of the past: Sept. 10

1992

The Jackson Board of Education has taken the first step toward construction of a middle school by accepting in principle a recommendation of a citizens facility-advisory committee. The committee in late August recommended the district consider a middle school as the only viable option to relieve serious student overcrowding at R.O. Hawkins Junior High School and a growing enrollment problem at nearby West Lane Elementary School.

Members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1140th Combat Engineer Battalion have erected a temporary, 80-foot pedestrian bridge over Cape LaCroix Creek in Arena Park for the SEMO District Fair.

1967

The 50th anniversary of the incorporation of Third Street Methodist Church is observed at the morning worship service. The Rev. Fred J. Statler of Florissant, Missouri, director of Golden Cross of the Methodist Church and a former pastor of Third Street, is the guest speaker.

John Rigdon of Chaffee, Missouri, has been called as educational director of Red Star Baptist Church. Before coming to the church here, Rigdon was educational director of First Baptist Church at Chaffee.