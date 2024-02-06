Out of the past: Sept. 1

1998

After postponing the opening day of school to allow contractors to finish several renovation projects, Cape Girardeau administrators dismissed classes early yesterday because of high heat indices; school superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent says the early dismissal was called after heat indices reached 110 in some classrooms at Washington Elementary and Louis J. Schultz schools.

Federal marshals might be asked to monitor November elections in Mississippi County; it's time to end vote buying and voter fraud in Missouri, Southeast Missouri Republican leaders said Monday at a press conference in Cape Girardeau; state Sen. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau and Rep. Mark Richardson of Poplar Bluff want the Legislature to hold hearings on voter fraud; Kinder and Richardson were joined at the conference by representatives of U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft and Rep. Jo Ann Emerson.

1973

Four minibuses are to be placed in operation to serve the elderly and the handicapped on a paid membership basis; where those vehicles will be placed will be determined by the location and concentration of memberships in the Southeast Missouri Transportation System; the system will serve Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties.

Negotiations concluded last week for purchase of the Colonial Restaurant building and grounds by James K. and Russell Withers Jr., from Mr. and Mrs. Al Sanders and Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Sparkmann, the transaction including real estate at the western end of Broadway and fronting along Kingshighway; the Withers brothers recently acquired interests in the restaurant business there of Mr. and Mrs. William Bryan.