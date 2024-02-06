Out of the past: Sept. 1

1996

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Lutheran Hour speaker Dr. Dale Meyer preaches at the outdoor mission festival of Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg at the fairgrounds; Pastor Willard Kassulke says the church has tried to get Meyer as speaker for five years and had to book him two years in advance.

About 110 volunteers got the 141st SEMO District Fair off to a running start yesterday and today, putting preparations for the fair about a half-day ahead of schedule; Pete Poe, SEMO District Fair vice president, says the volunteer crews have two more days of work to do, including raising the tents Tuesday, before the fair essentially will be ready to open; some last-minute work will be completed Saturday in anticipation of Sunday's opening-day events.

1971

ORAN, Mo. -- Mayor Kenneth Ransdell has written complaint letters about Oran's mail service to President Nixon, officials of the U.S. Postal Service and other federal and state officials; while Nixon hasn't replied, a few others have, promising investigations of the situation; Ransdell contends mail service in Oran was better "back in the horse and buggy days."

Thomas Tinsley of St. Louis, co-owner of the Quick Shop formerly at 1907 Broadway, says the business was forced to move from the location principally because of loitering teenagers and their parked cars, a combination which turned away customers and cut the business' profits.