Out of the past: Sept. 1

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Lutheran Hour speaker Dr. Dale Meyer preaches at the outdoor mission festival of Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg at the fairgrounds; Pastor Willard Kassulke says the church has tried to get Meyer as speaker for five years and had to book him two years in advance.
About 110 volunteers got the 141st SEMO District Fair off to a running start yesterday and today, putting preparations for the fair about a half-day ahead of schedule; Pete Poe, SEMO District Fair vice president, says the volunteer crews have two more days of work to do, including raising the tents Tuesday, before the fair essentially will be ready to open; some last-minute work will be completed Saturday in anticipation of Sunday's opening-day events.
ORAN, Mo. -- Mayor Kenneth Ransdell has written complaint letters about Oran's mail service to President Nixon, officials of the U.S. Postal Service and other federal and state officials; while Nixon hasn't replied, a few others have, promising investigations of the situation; Ransdell contends mail service in Oran was better "back in the horse and buggy days."
Thomas Tinsley of St. Louis, co-owner of the Quick Shop formerly at 1907 Broadway, says the business was forced to move from the location principally because of loitering teenagers and their parked cars, a combination which turned away customers and cut the business' profits.
The Rev. William Seal, evangelist of Fredericktown, Missouri, is the speaker at the morning and evening worship services at the Church of the Nazarene; he is one of the guest speakers appearing at the church during the vacation of the pastor, the Rev. C.E. Fleshman.
Following a joint meeting of the Jackson school board and health board Friday night, it was decided to delay the opening of the Jackson grade school two weeks; it had been scheduled to open Monday; one case of polio, a child under school age, has been reported in Jackson.
Mrs. J.W. Curry, wife of the pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church here, has returned from Kansas City, Missouri, where she was one of the principal speakers at the First Annual National Republican League of Negro Women Voters convention; Curry returned to Cape Girardeau by way of Paducah, Kentucky, where she was elected president of the Mission Workers of the World.
At a special meeting of the Chamber of Commerce in the evening, business men subscribe $1,850 toward a fund of $3,000 to build a half mile of gravel road connecting the McClure, Illinois, gravel road to the boat landing on the Mississippi River opposite Cape Girardeau; at present the road district across the river is building a standard gravel road between McClure and a point a half mile east of the old depot at East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; but it doesn't have enough money to continue the road west, so Cape Girardeau was asked to help out.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
