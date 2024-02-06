Out of the past: Oct. 9

1997

A 38-year-old Scott City woman and her 3-year-old son died yesterday in a house fire; Norma and Adam Eads were found in the upstairs bedroom of their home at 110 E. Cherry St.; Adam was found on a floor near the front window, and Norma Eads was on the floor nearby.

Missouri's emerging performance-based testing system will motivate students to know more, do more and be competitive in school and their future careers, says state Commissioner of Education Dr. Robert Bartman; he promotes the state's developing Missouri Assessments Program to more than 300 educators, parents and business people who assemble in Cape Girardeau for the ninth of 10 regional educational conferences.

1972

Cape Girardeau has hired eight police officers to fill vacancies opened by several recent resignations and is making plans to hire five additional officers, says Police Chief Irvin E. Beard; bringing the force back to authorized 45-man strength are Thomas G. Hinkebein, Stephen L. Allen, Earl W. Bruster, Charles E. Borst, John L. Volkering, Samuel D. Light, Thomas L. Powell Jr. and Michael B. Seib.

A total of 533 persons register to vote today, the last day to register for the Nov. 7 election, bringing the county total to an estimate 31,300 voters.