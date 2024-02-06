Out of the past: Oct. 9

A 38-year-old Scott City woman and her 3-year-old son died yesterday in a house fire; Norma and Adam Eads were found in the upstairs bedroom of their home at 110 E. Cherry St.; Adam was found on a floor near the front window, and Norma Eads was on the floor nearby.
Missouri's emerging performance-based testing system will motivate students to know more, do more and be competitive in school and their future careers, says state Commissioner of Education Dr. Robert Bartman; he promotes the state's developing Missouri Assessments Program to more than 300 educators, parents and business people who assemble in Cape Girardeau for the ninth of 10 regional educational conferences.
Cape Girardeau has hired eight police officers to fill vacancies opened by several recent resignations and is making plans to hire five additional officers, says Police Chief Irvin E. Beard; bringing the force back to authorized 45-man strength are Thomas G. Hinkebein, Stephen L. Allen, Earl W. Bruster, Charles E. Borst, John L. Volkering, Samuel D. Light, Thomas L. Powell Jr. and Michael B. Seib.
A total of 533 persons register to vote today, the last day to register for the Nov. 7 election, bringing the county total to an estimate 31,300 voters.
The County Medical Welfare Clinic, an arm of the state-supported County Welfare Office, operates on city funds, but the bills of its indigent patients are paid by the county; for this reason, a decision of the city of Cape Girardeau to withdraw a part of its support -- that of paying office rental -- has precipitated a crisis in the affairs of the clinic, 120a N. Main St.
Dedication ceremonies for a 9-foot cross to be erected at Cape LaCroix Creek northwest of the Cape Girardeau by the Associated Committees of Historic Cape Girardeau will be held Sunday afternoon at the site, where the creek intersects Highway 61; a foundation for the concrete cross was poured yesterday, and the cross itself will be cast tomorrow; the cross will memorialize the planting of a cross at the mouth of the creek in 1699.
Twenty-four informations, charging violations of national Prohibition laws, are filed in the district federal court shortly before noon by John C. Dyott, special assistant to the attorney general; 28 persons, including two women, are named in the informations.
Emerson Spradling, for the past three years a popular clerk in the Buckner-Ragsdale store, has announced his resignation, effective at the end of this week; he has accepted a traveling position with the Haas-Lieber Grocer Co. of St. Louis and has been assigned the Cape Girardeau territory.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
