Out of the past: Oct. 9

1996

There's no magic dollar amount that the Cape Girardeau School District can afford or people will approve in a bond issue, but an 11-member committee has created a financial plan that would give the district the "biggest bang for its buck"; the committee recommended that the school board approve a $14 million bond issue to fund a two-phase construction project.

A weekend burglary at Jackson High School has school district officials searching for ways to protect valuable equipment; someone broke into the "A" Building through a basement window, making off with a computer and CD-ROM, but leaving the monitor behind; this isn't the first such an incident this school year; someone burglarized Jackson Junior High and stole several small items, and there was also a break-in at the high school's "C" Building; in that instance, nothing was taken, but the building was vandalized.

1971

Cape Girardeau County's new board of visitors will become a reality next week, hopefully ending what has been a long stalemate between the County Court and Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler over whether a new county jail or a juvenile detention home should be built; Statler appointed the six member board -- John Meisenheimer, Lloyd Law, Sister Barbara McCord, Dennis Underwood, Mary Kasten and Mrs. Robert S. Todd -- yesterday.

Construction of the long-proposed Student Union on the State College campus here has been given the go-ahead by the Board of Regents; the board has authorized college officials to prepare an application for federal funds and to appoint a committee to select an architect.