Out of the past: Oct. 9

1995

The Royal N'Orleans Restaurant, at Broadway and Lorimier Street in downtown Cape Girardeau, is under new ownership; John and Jerrianne Wyman of Merriwether Investments Inc. started operating the restaurant Oct. 1; the Wymans are only the third owner of the Royal N'Orleans Restaurant, established in the historic Old Opera House in the mid-1950s by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barnhouse; Dennis Stockard acquired the property and restaurant in 1987.

Road construction in Cape Girardeau isn't just a hassle for drivers, but for students who must walk to school every day; because of this, the Cape Girardeau School District waives its policy prohibiting students who live within a mile of a school from riding a bus.

1970

In a wooded area on the east side of North West End Boulevard, between Butler and Bertling, six new frame homes with brick fronts are in various stages of construction; five have already been sold under the Federal Housing Authority's 235 program, a plan designed for government assistance to families of average income wishing to buy a home.

Police are trying to determine the cause of an early morning crash in which Cape Girardeau Patrolman Leonard Dale Ratliff narrowly escaped serious injury when his patrol car skidded out of control on wet pavement and slammed into a tree; the crash occurred about 12:10 a.m. in the 300 block of Morgan Oak while Ratliff was en route to the Mississippi River bridge to investigate the crash of a tractor-trailer rig and a car in which three persons were injured.