Out of the past: Oct. 9

1992

The first major section of Lexington Avenue -- from Kingshighway to Perryville Road -- opens in the afternoon; with completion of the arterial route to Perryville Road, the city is poised to bid the next segment, which will extend east to connect with existing Lexington Avenue, on to Melody Lane.

Brant Hazlett officially was installed as pastor of Christ Episcopal Church during a "Celebration of New Ministry" ceremony Wednesday; conducting the ceremony was Bishop Hays Rockwell of St Louis.

1967

The Rev. H. Thomas Foley announced to his congregation at the Presbyterian Church in Jackson yesterday he has accepted a job at Kennedy International Airport in New York as Protestant chaplain; Foley, who will be employed by the Protestant Council of New York City, was selected from among 136 applicants.

Some 200 Cape Girardeau homeowners who rent to State College students are receiving questionnaires as part of a survey the college is conducting to see whether any problems exist in combining black and white housing lists; the action is necessary because of the college's practice of keeping separate lists of off-campus housing for black and white students; the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare notified college officials last week this practice must end next fall.