Out of the past: Oct. 9

The first major section of Lexington Avenue -- from Kingshighway to Perryville Road -- opens in the afternoon; with completion of the arterial route to Perryville Road, the city is poised to bid the next segment, which will extend east to connect with existing Lexington Avenue, on to Melody Lane.
Brant Hazlett officially was installed as pastor of Christ Episcopal Church during a "Celebration of New Ministry" ceremony Wednesday; conducting the ceremony was Bishop Hays Rockwell of St Louis.
The Rev. H. Thomas Foley announced to his congregation at the Presbyterian Church in Jackson yesterday he has accepted a job at Kennedy International Airport in New York as Protestant chaplain; Foley, who will be employed by the Protestant Council of New York City, was selected from among 136 applicants.
Some 200 Cape Girardeau homeowners who rent to State College students are receiving questionnaires as part of a survey the college is conducting to see whether any problems exist in combining black and white housing lists; the action is necessary because of the college's practice of keeping separate lists of off-campus housing for black and white students; the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare notified college officials last week this practice must end next fall.
Southeast Missouri schools, faced with the most desperate teacher shortage in history, both in elementary and high schools, issue through the placement bureau at Teachers College another call to former instructors to return to the field; Hattie Eicholtz, in charge of placements at the college, urges women instructors who are married to offer their teaching services again.
In reply to a question about the status of Cape Girardeau County's married men, Selective Service draft clerk Allen A. Reed says, "There is no doubt that married men will be included in the December call; the county's list of eligible single men will be all but exhausted by the time Dec. 1 rolls around."
The county court of Scott County is said to be disgusted with the attitude of the people of Cape Girardeau County regarding the bridges over the drainage district and have decreed no money will be spent on roads leading to this county that are to be neglected because of the bridges.
Fred Groves, agent for Ford cars in Cape Girardeau and other Southeast Missouri towns, will be dismissed from Army service this week at Fort Sill, near Chicago; since going there several weeks ago, he has been in the hospital most of the time, suffering from a bronchial trouble.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
