Out of the past: Oct. 8

In 1989 Lone Star Industries Inc. became the second industry to accept the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's Commitment to Excellence Award as the city's Industry of the Year; last night, Lone Star Industries was in the industrial spotlight again, becoming the first Cape Girardeau industry to repeat as Industry of the Year.
Erection of the steel framework for the traffic control tower at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport began last week under the direction of the general contractor, Rickard Construction Co.; the base structure was completed the week before, and three 10-foot sections are in place; a fourth section will contain the control facilities and will be mounted this week; commissioning date has been set for Dec. 4 for the tower.
Approximately 30 persons gathered in the 200 block of Elwanda Drive Saturday night to watch what one observer described as an "orange ball of fire" moving across the sky from the east to the southwest; Dr. Harley Rutledge, head of the physics department at Southeast Missouri State University and director of Project Identification, rushed to the scene, but could find no one available for comment.
Fifteen Cape Girardeau County men, the first group under the new law, are ordered by the local Selective Service Board to report Wednesday morning for physical and mental examinations prior to possible induction into the armed forces; those called are Robert L. Lowes, John W. Russell, Emory J. Mayfield Jr., William B. Maag, Joseph C. Brugger, Harold W. Aufdenberg, Dean D. Conrad, Ray H. Collins, Vernon L. Kasten, Ervin A. Moll, Alvin F. Zierath, Bill H. Williams, Fred W. Brown, Ollie Walton and Edward C. Smith.
An application for a temporary injunction to close the Old Appleton Brewery and Ice Co. at Appleton, Missouri, for one year is filed with Judge C.B. Farris in Federal Court by John C. Dyott, special assistant to the U.S. Attorney General; the application follows a hearing here several weeks ago when it was declared that a quantity of beer was found in the brewery; the filing charges the proprietors have been maintaining a nuisance by possessing, selling and maintaining intoxicating liquor of the place.
A commission to have charge of the religious education of Methodist students attending the Cape Girardeau Teachers College was formed and a donation of $500 for this work was voted at the closing session of the annual meeting of the St. Louis Conference of the Methodist Church at Sikeston, Missouri, last night; it was also announced that the Methodist students of the college here will receive a part of the $100,000 War Work Commission Fund for their use.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
