Out of the past: Oct. 8

A task force is looking at the feasibility of establishing a YMCA in Cape Girardeau; the Community Caring Council set up the task force to determine if there is a need for YMCA programs here.
Jackson city officials and representatives of Allied Waste and its Lemons Waste Systems division cut the ribbon on the new solid waste transfer station at 2004 Lee Ave.; the city's landfill closed last October, and since then, solid waste has been shipped to the company's landfill in Dexter, Missouri, or to its transfer station in Cape Girardeau.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A third suspect in the Wednesday night slaying of Lutesville, Missouri, Marshal Clive McGee is apprehended at 7:25 a.m. only a mile from where the getaway car was abandoned on a farm lane off Route OO; the murder followed a robbery at the home of a retired osteopath in Lutesville.
State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, says he will file for reelection next week in Jefferson City, this time from his new District 156; Pierce and Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, will exchange district numbers and have changes in the territories they serve under a Missouri House redistricting plan filed with the secretary of state yesterday.
Construction work in Cape Girardeau has practically ground to a halt, run aground on an Office of Price Administration bar for a higher ceiling price for sand, which has closed the only local sand operation.
A granite marker commemorating the site were Don Louis Lorimier from 1793 to 1812 made lasting friendships with Indian tribes inhabiting the area was dedicated last night at Indian Park; appropriately, tribute was paid to descendants of Lorimier, of whom 10 were present: Ralph S. Lorimier and Arthur C. Lorimier of St. Louis and, from Cape Girardeau, Earl Lorimier and his son, Neal, Maude Uhl and daughter, Helen, Iska Carmack and her daughter, Mrs. Fred R. Jueneman, and the latter's sons, Robert Reade and Donald Frederick. Read more about the dedication at https://www.semissourian.com/blogs/fromthemorgue/entry/68372
Mrs. Norman Hely is visiting her brother and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Glenn, in Dallas, Texas; she accompanied Celeste Schultz, who had been visiting here, home.
The body of Herbert R. Summers, who was killed in a truck accident at Statesville, North Carolina, where he was serving a term in the Army as private in the 51st Artillery, has been returned for burial at McGuire Cemetery, three miles from Burfordville; the young soldier was the son of Martin Summers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
