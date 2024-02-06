Out of the past: Oct. 8

1996

A task force is looking at the feasibility of establishing a YMCA in Cape Girardeau; the Community Caring Council set up the task force to determine if there is a need for YMCA programs here.

Jackson city officials and representatives of Allied Waste and its Lemons Waste Systems division cut the ribbon on the new solid waste transfer station at 2004 Lee Ave.; the city's landfill closed last October, and since then, solid waste has been shipped to the company's landfill in Dexter, Missouri, or to its transfer station in Cape Girardeau.

1971

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A third suspect in the Wednesday night slaying of Lutesville, Missouri, Marshal Clive McGee is apprehended at 7:25 a.m. only a mile from where the getaway car was abandoned on a farm lane off Route OO; the murder followed a robbery at the home of a retired osteopath in Lutesville.

State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, says he will file for reelection next week in Jefferson City, this time from his new District 156; Pierce and Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, will exchange district numbers and have changes in the territories they serve under a Missouri House redistricting plan filed with the secretary of state yesterday.