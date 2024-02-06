Out of the past: Oct. 8

Cape Girardeau City Council has approved an ordinance accepting a $729,750 federal grant to improve the city's water treatment plant; the grant will be used to improve the intake facilities and allow installation of a backup power supply for water treatment plant No. 1.
The Jackson offense brought only one arrow in its quiver to its annual showdown with rival Cape Girardeau Central, but the Indian defense made sure it was a lethal one; on Rob Langford's 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, Jackson held off the Tigers 7-0 for its third shutout of the season.
Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler yesterday granted temporary incorporation to the Cape County Public Water Supply District 4 and set Oct. 21 as the date for an election to determine whether the incorporation is to be final; the proposed district includes an area along Highway 25 from north of Gordonville to south of Dutchtown.
City Sanitation Co. Inc., the current trash hauler, is given the contract to continue collecting refuse in Cape Girardeau for the next three years; collection service will be on a voluntary basis to residences with a guaranteed minimum payment by the city.
Methodist churches of the Cape Girardeau District will report a total membership gain of 666 persons during the past year when the district's annual report is given at the sessions of the St. Louis Conference at St. John's Church this week, the Rev. Robert C. Holliday, district superintendent, said; the district churches this year also raised about $10,000 more money than at any other previous period in its their history.
ST. LOUIS -- Mort Cooper's 12-strikeout job in a 2-0 Red Bird triumph is a blow between the eyes to the Browns' title hopes, and the World Series' largest crowd of 36,568 who came to cheer for the underdogs goes home fearful the end is near.
Even to the most optimistic, the result of yesterday's election on the high school bond issue in Jackson was a surprise, first, in the number of votes cast, and then in the way they were cast; it was thought the proposal would carry by a bare two-thirds majority, but the final count shows 362 votes were cast for the bond issue and only 19 against it.
Clarence Crump, Martin Nothdurft and Martin Lorberg drove down to Dutchtown last night to attend a shooting match, but returned empty-handed; the winners of the various matches were Albert Schrader, Florentine Senn, Martin Schaefer and Will Keller; the match was for a prize beef.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.