Out of the past: Oct. 8

1994

Cape Girardeau City Council has approved an ordinance accepting a $729,750 federal grant to improve the city's water treatment plant; the grant will be used to improve the intake facilities and allow installation of a backup power supply for water treatment plant No. 1.

The Jackson offense brought only one arrow in its quiver to its annual showdown with rival Cape Girardeau Central, but the Indian defense made sure it was a lethal one; on Rob Langford's 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, Jackson held off the Tigers 7-0 for its third shutout of the season.

1969

Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler yesterday granted temporary incorporation to the Cape County Public Water Supply District 4 and set Oct. 21 as the date for an election to determine whether the incorporation is to be final; the proposed district includes an area along Highway 25 from north of Gordonville to south of Dutchtown.

City Sanitation Co. Inc., the current trash hauler, is given the contract to continue collecting refuse in Cape Girardeau for the next three years; collection service will be on a voluntary basis to residences with a guaranteed minimum payment by the city.