Out of the past: Oct. 7

1998

Southeast Missouri, drenched by heavy rains this week, could see some dry weather as early as today, forecasters say; but heavy rain in Missouri and elsewhere in the Midwest river basis is expected to send the Mississippi River over flood stage at Cape Girardeau this week; the river, at 18.3 feet today, is expected to rise to 32.2 feet on Saturday and crest Sunday at 33 feet, a foot above flood stage.

Fort the first time in its 174-year history, the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association removed a church from its membership because it ordained women as deacons; First Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau was removed from association membership by a vote of 98-41 for ordaining six women as deacons in May; although it is no longer an association member, First Baptist continues to be aligned with the Missouri Baptist and Southern Baptist conventions.

1973

Paul Sain is the new pastor of the Church of Christ in Jackson, moving here from Killen, Alabama, where he served another Church of Christ; he is author of a book entitled "Sermon Charts and Outlines."

A centennial celebration is held at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church; established in 1873, the church was the first in Oak Ridge and was then called Goshen Church; the present church building was constructed in 1909; the Rev. Jeff Marsh of Cape Girardeau, district superintendent, participates in the morning service, with the sermon being delivered by the Rev. Ronald Bollinger of Ironton, Missouri, a former member of the church.