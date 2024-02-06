Out of the past: Oct. 7

Southeast Missouri, drenched by heavy rains this week, could see some dry weather as early as today, forecasters say; but heavy rain in Missouri and elsewhere in the Midwest river basis is expected to send the Mississippi River over flood stage at Cape Girardeau this week; the river, at 18.3 feet today, is expected to rise to 32.2 feet on Saturday and crest Sunday at 33 feet, a foot above flood stage.
Fort the first time in its 174-year history, the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association removed a church from its membership because it ordained women as deacons; First Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau was removed from association membership by a vote of 98-41 for ordaining six women as deacons in May; although it is no longer an association member, First Baptist continues to be aligned with the Missouri Baptist and Southern Baptist conventions.
Paul Sain is the new pastor of the Church of Christ in Jackson, moving here from Killen, Alabama, where he served another Church of Christ; he is author of a book entitled "Sermon Charts and Outlines."
A centennial celebration is held at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church; established in 1873, the church was the first in Oak Ridge and was then called Goshen Church; the present church building was constructed in 1909; the Rev. Jeff Marsh of Cape Girardeau, district superintendent, participates in the morning service, with the sermon being delivered by the Rev. Ronald Bollinger of Ironton, Missouri, a former member of the church.
The Cape Girardeau City Council, in a statement issued yesterday morning, declared that by a unanimous vote it had authorized its attorneys to proceed with the Courthouse Park-Federal Building trade case; in effect, the present council takes the same position as that inaugurated and carried through by the administrations of mayors Hinkle Statler and R.E. Beckman, under which the park site will be traded for the old post office on Broadway.
Workers are improving the exterior of the Masonic Building, Broadway and Spanish Street; Maurath Tuckpointing Co. of Bessville, Missouri, is tuckpointing the building, as well as caulking the windows; Clyde Skaggs is installing weather stripping.
Rally Day is observed at all Cape Girardeau Protestant churches, with special services at most; the day's activities were organized by members of the business men's church committee and the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance.
Dedication exercises for Juden School No. 2, opened one month ago and already almost too small to accommodate the children of the Cape Rock Park district, were held Friday night with a large audience present; a pie supper was one of the leading attractions, judging by the eagerness with which the pies were purchased.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.