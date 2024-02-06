Out of the past: Oct. 7

The City of Cape Girardeau's purchase of the former Boatmen's Bank facility at Broadway and Main Street should be a done deal by the end of the week; the City Council last night authorized City Manager Michael Miller to negotiate the sales contact; the building will house the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, now at 2121 Broadway.
The Rev. Eddie Dodson, pastor of Iona Baptist Church, and Dwight Tanksley, a member of First Assembly of God Church, were among the million men who took part in the Promise Keeper's "Stand in the Gap" rally last weekend at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.; men from across the nation gathered to pray for their families, friends and government.
Colorful floats festooned with crepe paper and warning the Southwest Missouri University Bears they'd better hibernate to escape the football prowess of the Southeast Missouri State University Indians, the blare of marching bands led by the nationally renowned Golden Eagles and pretty, smiling girls open the university's homecoming festivities in the morning; overcast skies and a cool breeze don't prevent thousands from lining Broadway to view the 112-unit Homecoming Parade; led by parade marshal Leroy Mason, Golden Eagles director, the parade also features the appearance of Nancy Jordan of St. Louis, crowned Homecoming Queen last night.
That "game of the year" atmosphere quickly faded at Jackson last night, as the powerful Cape Girardeau Central Tigers scored four times in the opening quarter en route to a 49-6 decision over the home team Indians.
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Carl Lewis was presented a meritorious service award last night, as the Jaycees kick off its observance of Fire Prevention Week with its annual dinner; Albert M. Spradling Jr., serving as master of ceremonies, presented the bound award to Lewis in appreciation for his excellent service to the city and the work he has done in assisting the Jaycees with annual fire prevention programs.
Reporting to the County Court, Marvin Campbell, county sanitarian, shows in his quarterly report that there are 120 producers selling milk to Cape Girardeau markets; during his time in office so far, Campbell has visited each producer twice, witnessing the conditions of the barns and milk houses, utensils used, the water supply and methods of milking; he report that 75% of the producers are meeting the requirements of the state for Grade A milk.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Jeff Hutson is shot to death as he enters a home to arrest Willie Willeford at 10:15 a.m.; Patrolman Curtis Childs, accompanying his chief, returns the fire directed at officers, and Willeford falls, shot through the body; he dies almost instantly.
The Rev. E.R. Orear, former pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, leaves with his family for St. Louis, where he will deliver his initial sermon at his new charge, the Grand Avenue Church, Sunday; Orear came to Cape Girardeau Oct. 17, 1920, and immediately delved into his work; while here, he obtained more members for the church than at any time in its history, having charge of one revival when nearly 100 persons united with the church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
