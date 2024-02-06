Out of the past: Oct. 7

1997

The City of Cape Girardeau's purchase of the former Boatmen's Bank facility at Broadway and Main Street should be a done deal by the end of the week; the City Council last night authorized City Manager Michael Miller to negotiate the sales contact; the building will house the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, now at 2121 Broadway.

The Rev. Eddie Dodson, pastor of Iona Baptist Church, and Dwight Tanksley, a member of First Assembly of God Church, were among the million men who took part in the Promise Keeper's "Stand in the Gap" rally last weekend at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.; men from across the nation gathered to pray for their families, friends and government.

1972

Colorful floats festooned with crepe paper and warning the Southwest Missouri University Bears they'd better hibernate to escape the football prowess of the Southeast Missouri State University Indians, the blare of marching bands led by the nationally renowned Golden Eagles and pretty, smiling girls open the university's homecoming festivities in the morning; overcast skies and a cool breeze don't prevent thousands from lining Broadway to view the 112-unit Homecoming Parade; led by parade marshal Leroy Mason, Golden Eagles director, the parade also features the appearance of Nancy Jordan of St. Louis, crowned Homecoming Queen last night.

That "game of the year" atmosphere quickly faded at Jackson last night, as the powerful Cape Girardeau Central Tigers scored four times in the opening quarter en route to a 49-6 decision over the home team Indians.