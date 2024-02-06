Out of the past: Oct. 7

Impeachment isn't new to 103-year-old Cape Girardeau attorney Rush Limbaugh; 63 years ago as a state representative, he played a leading part in efforts to oust state Treasurer Larry Brunk from office; currently, the Missouri House has approved the impeachment of Secretary of State Judi Moriarty.
An industry that has been on the Cape Girardeau manufacturing scene since the turn of the century has been honored as the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Comnmerce's 1994 Industry of the Year; Florsheim Shoe Co. was recognized last night with the "Commitment to Excellence" award during the chamber's annual Industrial Appreciation Dinner at the Show Me Center.
Crowds line the streets of the Jackson business district in the morning to view a colorful parade of 25 high school bands, which starts the day's activities for the 25th annual Marching Band Festival; this evening, 10 of the 27 participating bands will perform halftime style shows at an evening performance at the Jackson High School football stadium; climaxing the show will be the playing and marching of more than 1,700 bandsmen together featuring a salute to the 25th anniversary of the festival.
Albert C. Hitt of Cape Girardeau will serve as president of the Breakfast Optimist Club for the coming year; he is a representative of the E.R. Squibb and Son Co.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Schreiner of Jackson received a War Department message yesterday saying their son, Pvt. Paul Schreiner, 21, was missing in action as of Sept. 18, while serving with an infantry unit in France.
ST. LOUIS -- The ragamuffin Browns turned the tables on the Cardinals yesterday, with Jack Kramer hurling the American League champs to a 6-2 triumph; the Browns' skipper, Luke Sewell, is hoping to continue his team's winning ways and has Sid Jakucki, a tomato-faced right-hander "pickup" from a Houston shipyard, ready to take the mound; he will be opposed by lefty Harry Brecheen from Broken Bow, Oklahoma.
A telegram received in the morning by Frank Smith of the American Legion states J.M. Strong of Cape Girardeau was elected yesterday to the state executive committee of the state convention, which the Legion is now holding in Jefferson City, Missouri; J.E. Kinkead of Fornfelt was elected state finance officer.
The remains of Maj. Patrick Frissell, who lost his life Saturday in an airplane accident in New York, will arrive in St. Louis tomorrow night and will be brought here the following day for a service conducted by the Rev. M.J. LeSage of St. Vincent's college and church; LeSage is chaplain of the Louis K. Juden Post, American Legion.
