Out of the past: Oct. 7

1994

Impeachment isn't new to 103-year-old Cape Girardeau attorney Rush Limbaugh; 63 years ago as a state representative, he played a leading part in efforts to oust state Treasurer Larry Brunk from office; currently, the Missouri House has approved the impeachment of Secretary of State Judi Moriarty.

An industry that has been on the Cape Girardeau manufacturing scene since the turn of the century has been honored as the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Comnmerce's 1994 Industry of the Year; Florsheim Shoe Co. was recognized last night with the "Commitment to Excellence" award during the chamber's annual Industrial Appreciation Dinner at the Show Me Center.

1969

Crowds line the streets of the Jackson business district in the morning to view a colorful parade of 25 high school bands, which starts the day's activities for the 25th annual Marching Band Festival; this evening, 10 of the 27 participating bands will perform halftime style shows at an evening performance at the Jackson High School football stadium; climaxing the show will be the playing and marching of more than 1,700 bandsmen together featuring a salute to the 25th anniversary of the festival.

Albert C. Hitt of Cape Girardeau will serve as president of the Breakfast Optimist Club for the coming year; he is a representative of the E.R. Squibb and Son Co.