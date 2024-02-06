Out of the past: Oct. 7

COMMERCE, Mo. -- More than 40 weary Commerce residents, who have fought floodwaters for more than six months, crammed into Commerce City Hall last night to hear Federal Emergency Management Agency officials explain a federal buyout plan for the city.
The Jackson landfill will remain open for at least six more months because of an extension announced this week by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources; that landfill and several others in Southeast Missouri would have been forced to close tomorrow or Saturday because of stringent requirements announced two years ago by the EPA.
A cheer went up from the State College Eagles Band at Busch Stadium yesterday afternoon, when members learned they had again been invited to present the half-time show at the Pro Play-off Bowl game in Miami's Orange Bowl on Jan. 5; LeRoy F. Mason, band director, who had kept the secret for weeks, made the announcement.
The Jackson City Council unanimously approves the revised proposal for Lee-Rowan industrial development bonds; the proposal next goes to the state for approval before Jackson voters get the opportunity to cast ballots on the issue; the new proposal calls for $200,000 in general obligation bonds and $200,000 in revenue bonds.
Cadet Richard W. Cross, 19, of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, is virtually unhurt after falling from a Harris Field training plane this afternoon; he successfully opens his chute and lands in a plowed field near Highway 3, south of McClure, Illinois; instructor Joseph N. Miles, who is with the cadet, makes sure he lands safely and then flies back to Harris to give a report and to send someone for Cross.
NEW YORK -- Breaking loose with a five-run blast in the eighth inning, the New York Yankees down the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-2, taking a 2 to 1 lead in the games of the 1943 World Series.
Word is received of the death from wounds received in battle of Capt. Richard Warren Townsend, an officer in the infantry, who died about Sept. 15; Townsend lived in Cape Girardeau several years ago, attending the public schools here; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Townsend, and grandmother all live in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
C. Wielpuetz, the Haarig baker, purchased the home on Jefferson Avenue last week that was until recently occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Overstolz; he'll move into the two-story brick structure as soon as a few repairs are made.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
