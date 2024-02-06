Out of the past: Oct. 7

1993

COMMERCE, Mo. -- More than 40 weary Commerce residents, who have fought floodwaters for more than six months, crammed into Commerce City Hall last night to hear Federal Emergency Management Agency officials explain a federal buyout plan for the city.

The Jackson landfill will remain open for at least six more months because of an extension announced this week by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources; that landfill and several others in Southeast Missouri would have been forced to close tomorrow or Saturday because of stringent requirements announced two years ago by the EPA.

1968

A cheer went up from the State College Eagles Band at Busch Stadium yesterday afternoon, when members learned they had again been invited to present the half-time show at the Pro Play-off Bowl game in Miami's Orange Bowl on Jan. 5; LeRoy F. Mason, band director, who had kept the secret for weeks, made the announcement.

The Jackson City Council unanimously approves the revised proposal for Lee-Rowan industrial development bonds; the proposal next goes to the state for approval before Jackson voters get the opportunity to cast ballots on the issue; the new proposal calls for $200,000 in general obligation bonds and $200,000 in revenue bonds.