Out of the past: Oct. 7

1992

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has rewarded President Kala Stroup with a new five-year contract; under the new contract, Stroup will receive a salary of $109,200 for the 1992-93 year, an increase of 4 percent over her previous salary of $105,000; the contract is retroactive to July 1, and runs through June 30, 1997.

A two-day National Trail of Tears Historic Advisory Council meeting will be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday and Friday; expected for the gathering are Duane King, who provided much of the research for the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail; David Gaines, who will help administer plans for a comprehensive management and use plan for the trail, and John E. Cook of the National Park Service.

1967

Jet airline service will be inaugurated from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau and Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 1 by Sun Airline, it is announced by Hugh V. Robinson Jr., manager of the company's cargo service, through the Cape Girardeau office agent, Jacqueline Williams; service will be provided with 18-passenger Lear jets.

Cape Girardeau and other Missouri postal patrons will be assured of one-day delivery for first-class mail throughout the state when the U.S. Post Office Department begins using aircraft late this month; Cape Girardeau postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt says that first-class mail en route to other Missouri cities will begin traveling by air Oct. 29.