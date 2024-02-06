Out of the past: Oct. 7

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has rewarded President Kala Stroup with a new five-year contract; under the new contract, Stroup will receive a salary of $109,200 for the 1992-93 year, an increase of 4 percent over her previous salary of $105,000; the contract is retroactive to July 1, and runs through June 30, 1997.
A two-day National Trail of Tears Historic Advisory Council meeting will be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday and Friday; expected for the gathering are Duane King, who provided much of the research for the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail; David Gaines, who will help administer plans for a comprehensive management and use plan for the trail, and John E. Cook of the National Park Service.
Jet airline service will be inaugurated from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau and Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 1 by Sun Airline, it is announced by Hugh V. Robinson Jr., manager of the company's cargo service, through the Cape Girardeau office agent, Jacqueline Williams; service will be provided with 18-passenger Lear jets.
Cape Girardeau and other Missouri postal patrons will be assured of one-day delivery for first-class mail throughout the state when the U.S. Post Office Department begins using aircraft late this month; Cape Girardeau postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt says that first-class mail en route to other Missouri cities will begin traveling by air Oct. 29.
Fifty-five ninth-grade boys from the city's three public junior high schools -- May Greene, Franklin and Washington -- trek to Pioneer Orchard west of the city in the afternoon and throw in their efforts to save 6,000 bushels of apples for which pickers couldn't be found in the ordinary channels of labor; Theodor Ochs and son, Henry, owners of the orchard, appealed to the U.S. Employment Service office for help, but most men and women who picked apples in the past are working in cotton fields south of here.
Climaxing Fire Prevention Week, the city fire department, assisted by the Jaycees and various other civic and war organizations, stage a street parade and speaking program in the evening at Houck Field Stadium; an estimated crowd of 7,500 persons turns out for the parade.
The Rev. Elmer T. Clark, who was recently named pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, preaches his first sermon at his new charge; Clark has seen much success in his career, having served congregations at New Madrid, Oran and St. Louis, Missouri.
Clarence Ruff of Houston, Texas, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday to spend several days with relatives and friends; Ruff, formerly of Cape Girardeau, had business in St. Louis last week; he goes to Jackson this morning to spend the day with an aunt.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
