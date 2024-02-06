Out of the past: Oct. 6

1997

About 35 education majors at Southeast Missouri State University are practicing what they'll later be teaching as participants in a national literary initiative called America Reads; Southeast is one of more than 280 colleges and universities participating in the program, which funnels money into the Federal Work Study program and their service programs to promote literacy; the students are being trained as reading tutors to work with preschool and elementary school-aged children.

Three men rob a Cape Girardeau jewelry store in the afternoon, taking about $800 in merchandise; Loyd Ervin, an owner of the store, Jayson Jewelers Ltd., 115 Themis St., fires a shotgun into the air as they flee; no one is hurt.

1972

The Golden Eagles Marching Band of Southeast Missouri State University will again lead the annual Homecoming Parade Saturday morning, but the director will be riding behind in a car; LeRoy F. Mason, longtime leader of the nationally-recognized band, will be the parade marshal greeting those along the Broadway route from an automobile directly behind his Eagles; Mason was employed as band director in 1957 and has made the group into one frequently seen on national television as half-time performers for professional football games.

Cape Girardeau County voters will have a fist full of ballots to mark in the general election Nov. 7; a total of six separate ballots are in the works, three involving county issues, two on state issues and the big one listing all the candidates for county, state and national offices.