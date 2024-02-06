Out of the past: Oct. 6

About 35 Union Electric Co. utility employees, most dressed in blue jeans, T-shirts and baseball caps, left Cape Girardeau yesterday for Birmingham, Alabama; they will help that state recover from wind and storm damage sustained Wednesday, when Hurricane Opal hit the Florida Panhandle; several area crews volunteered for the trip, but will be paid for their work; they will be restoring power and utilities in the areas hit by Opal, primarily in Alabama, where about 935,000 people are without power.
Air Evac EMS Inc. will remain the fixed-base operator at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; the West Plains-based company announced that plans to sell the assets of Air Evac Aviation to MDI Corp. have been terminated.
Area school administrators have tentatively planned to go before the state Board of Educators on Thursday to protest the proposed appointment of Rep. James O. Spainhower to the post of Missouri commissioner of education; the administrators will meet tomorrow night in Flat River to discuss the proposed school tax measure, as well as the possibility of going before the state board.
The appointment of a former Cape Girardean, Dr. Bill Atchley, as associate dean of engineering at the University of Missouri-Rolla has been approved by the institution's Board of Curators; Atchley, the son of Mr. and Mrs. W. Cecil Atchley of Cape Girardeau, is also professor of engineering mechanics and director of the centennial events program at the university.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- This Pemiscot County seat of 6,600 souls dives into the task of accommodating the thousands who are streaming here to help the community welcome President Harry S. Truman; the president is expected to arrive at the Blytheville, Arkansas, Army Base aboard the presidential plane, "The Sacred Cow," at 5:45 p.m., and will then be escorted to the presidential headquarters here, the Majestic Hotel; along with Sunday morning worship services at the Baptist Church, Truman is expected to attend the county fair and speak briefly at the fairgrounds in the afternoon.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Two new cases of possible infantile paralysis have been reported in the Charleston area this week; Frankie Mercer, 8, son of Mrs. Dorothy Mercer of Bertrand, Missouri, was taken to a St. Louis hospital Wednesday for treatment, and James P. Bomar, 22-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Bomar of near Wyatt, Missouri, was also taken to St. Louis; both suffered partial paralysis.
At a recent meeting of the Harding-Coolidge Club in Cape Girardeau, attention was called to the fact that it would be impossible for all the voters living in the second and third wards to vote in the coming election, if only one voting place in each ward was provided; E.F. Regenhardt took the matter to the County Court in Jackson on Monday, which ordered Ward Three divided into three precincts and Ward Two into two precincts, each with its own voting place.
Three young priests of St. Vincent's College depart in the evening for Rome, Italy, where they will enter the College Anglican for two years' post-graduate work in theology, looking to the degree of doctor of divinity; they are the Revs. J.R. Vidal, Leo B. Foley and J.L. Lilly, all teachers at the local college; Foley and Lilly are both natives of Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.