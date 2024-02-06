Out of the past: Oct. 6

1995

About 35 Union Electric Co. utility employees, most dressed in blue jeans, T-shirts and baseball caps, left Cape Girardeau yesterday for Birmingham, Alabama; they will help that state recover from wind and storm damage sustained Wednesday, when Hurricane Opal hit the Florida Panhandle; several area crews volunteered for the trip, but will be paid for their work; they will be restoring power and utilities in the areas hit by Opal, primarily in Alabama, where about 935,000 people are without power.

Air Evac EMS Inc. will remain the fixed-base operator at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; the West Plains-based company announced that plans to sell the assets of Air Evac Aviation to MDI Corp. have been terminated.

1970

Area school administrators have tentatively planned to go before the state Board of Educators on Thursday to protest the proposed appointment of Rep. James O. Spainhower to the post of Missouri commissioner of education; the administrators will meet tomorrow night in Flat River to discuss the proposed school tax measure, as well as the possibility of going before the state board.

The appointment of a former Cape Girardean, Dr. Bill Atchley, as associate dean of engineering at the University of Missouri-Rolla has been approved by the institution's Board of Curators; Atchley, the son of Mr. and Mrs. W. Cecil Atchley of Cape Girardeau, is also professor of engineering mechanics and director of the centennial events program at the university.