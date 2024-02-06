All sections
RecordsOctober 5, 2019

Out of the past: Oct. 6

1994

1994

Cape Girardeau is being considered for one of five regional offices to be established by the Missouri Department of Economic Development over the next few months; funding for the offices is included in the budget for this fiscal year, and several sites could be finalized before the end of the year.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mayor Ron Moyers has signed a contract for the sale of two lots on North Main Street to Thorngate Ltd. following months of discussion between the city and Thorngate and its parent company, Hart Schaffner & Marx of Chicago; the lots, both 150 feet deep from the street, adjoin Thorngate's warehouse on the north and south sides.

1969

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board meets with Maynard Blair, president of Blair Industries, and comes closer to an agreement on a contract for the location of the aircraft engine repair company at the airport here; the company is newly incorporated and would open its doors for the first time in Cape Girardeau, if a contract for the use of land at the airport is approved.

The Jackson City Council hears a report on the new trash pick-up program and receives a request for an ordinance to regulate the keeping of livestock within the city limits; Assistant City Supt. Carl L. Talley reports slightly more than 300 homes have been signed up for the weekly trash pick-up program.

1944

Superior Electric Products Corp. plant has been given the "go ahead" by the War Production Board for civilian production of electric flat irons, fans and air heaters; but the company must first get the material with which to manufacture those products.

Mr. and Mrs. R.L. McBee of Cape Girardeau are advised by the War Department their son, Pfc. Edward L. McBee, 31, has been seriously wounded in action in France, Sept. 22; no further information is given.

1919

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Albert of Sacramento, California, are here visiting their cousins, Walter, Lee L., Irvin and H.L. Albert; Mr. and Mrs. Albert lived in Cape Girardeau 30 years ago, when he was a very young man; his father, John Albert, was a pioneer citizen of the county.

A.E. Schuppan of Perfection Furniture Co. and E.D. Hoffman, both of Cape Girardeau, have purchased a large furniture factory at Kirkwood, Missouri; they will use it as a branch factory for their Wittenberg, Missouri, plant for the manufacture of furniture.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

