Out of the past: Oct. 6

Proposition C rollback initiatives passed overwhelmingly in Jackson, Delta and Oak Ridge yesterday, allowing those school districts to keep a larger share of an estimated $400 million in new state education funding.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has approved plans to renovate the Parker Building and add onto a proposed business structure; both moves will proved added space for classrooms and faculty offices; the Parker project calls for removing showers and lockers no longer in use in the physical education building and replacing them with classrooms and faculty offices.
The Rev. Earl E. Weis is installed as the new pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson in the afternoon; Weis and his family moved here last week from Hammond, Indiana.
The annual homecoming and open house at St. Vincent's College is held in conjunction with the yearly Parents Club Fair; an all-day event, a large number of visitors tour the buildings and grounds of the college and participate in other entertainment; M. Charles Rhinehart, a widely-know Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, artist, draws pastels to order on the ground to benefit the Parents Club Fair.
Cape Girardeau County's pre-Pearl Harbor fathers face the virtually sure prospect of military service within the next few weeks; 50 men, all but six of them fathers, are called to Jackson by the county's Selective Service Board for preliminary screenings, after which they will be classified, many of them as 1-A; next week, 50 more will be called for tests; this procedure will be followed weekly for an indefinite period, board officials say.
NEW YORK -- Burdened by the news of the sudden death of his father, Mort Cooper pitches with his arm and his heart in a great competitive exhibition to hurl the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees and square the 1943 World Series at one game apiece; Cooper's brother, Walker, catches the game for the Cards.
The Southeast Missourian publishes a "Sunday Morning Extra," with the banner headline: "GERMANY WANTS PEACE"; a front-page story says Germany, Austro-Hungary and Turkey have resolved simultaneously to ask President Woodrow Wilson to negotiate a general armistice.
Charles M. Hay of St. Louis speaks at Centenary Methodist Church in the evening for the cause of temperance; a number of churches suspend their evening services to allow their congregants to hear Hay.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
