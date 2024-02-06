Out of the past: Oct. 6

1993

Proposition C rollback initiatives passed overwhelmingly in Jackson, Delta and Oak Ridge yesterday, allowing those school districts to keep a larger share of an estimated $400 million in new state education funding.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has approved plans to renovate the Parker Building and add onto a proposed business structure; both moves will proved added space for classrooms and faculty offices; the Parker project calls for removing showers and lockers no longer in use in the physical education building and replacing them with classrooms and faculty offices.

1968

The Rev. Earl E. Weis is installed as the new pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson in the afternoon; Weis and his family moved here last week from Hammond, Indiana.

The annual homecoming and open house at St. Vincent's College is held in conjunction with the yearly Parents Club Fair; an all-day event, a large number of visitors tour the buildings and grounds of the college and participate in other entertainment; M. Charles Rhinehart, a widely-know Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, artist, draws pastels to order on the ground to benefit the Parents Club Fair.