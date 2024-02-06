Out of the past: Oct. 6

1992

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 16, now using the facilities of the Naval Reserve Center, wants its own permanent home in Cape Girardeau; the group is kicking off a $10,000 fundraising campaign to help buy a former brick church at 1000 Big Bend Road for its new location.

Students, parents and staff at Notre Dame High School broke all records during last week's Activity Week fund drive, raising $28,000; last year's Activity Week generated $22,000, which was also a record-breaking total.

1967

Tentative plans for the extension of Mount Auburn Road from Gordonville Road to Bloomfield Road were discussed yesterday at a joint meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Cape Special Road District; the extension would provide a short cut to Highway 74, connecting near the R.B. Potashnick Co.

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes announces the appointment of Mark F. Scully, president of State College, as a member of the Missouri Commission on Higher Education; he becomes the first representative of one of the five state colleges to serve on the commission, which is an advisory council to the University of Missouri, Lincoln University and the colleges.