Out of the past: Oct. 6

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 16, now using the facilities of the Naval Reserve Center, wants its own permanent home in Cape Girardeau; the group is kicking off a $10,000 fundraising campaign to help buy a former brick church at 1000 Big Bend Road for its new location.
Students, parents and staff at Notre Dame High School broke all records during last week's Activity Week fund drive, raising $28,000; last year's Activity Week generated $22,000, which was also a record-breaking total.
Tentative plans for the extension of Mount Auburn Road from Gordonville Road to Bloomfield Road were discussed yesterday at a joint meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Cape Special Road District; the extension would provide a short cut to Highway 74, connecting near the R.B. Potashnick Co.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes announces the appointment of Mark F. Scully, president of State College, as a member of the Missouri Commission on Higher Education; he becomes the first representative of one of the five state colleges to serve on the commission, which is an advisory council to the University of Missouri, Lincoln University and the colleges.
Cape Girardeau City Council members have decided to scrap the iron fences around graves in Fairmount and New Lorimier cemeteries to add to the war heap; Commissioner Phillip Steck requests those owners of plots who wish to retain the fences advise him in the next few days; the fences are mainly on older graves.
R.A. Faust, 521 S. Middle St., was overpowered and robbed by two thugs Monday night while walking along Middle Street, intent to buy bread at a Good Hope Street store; the robbers struck him several times, blackening his right eye, and made off with his purse and a little more than $5.
Dr. P.R. Williams, who has just returned from a visit to his son, Lt. Paul Williams, at Fort Riley, Kansas, reports the camp there and at Camp Funston at Nevada, Missouri, make up the most wonderful sights he has ever seen; he says the thousands of men at Camp Funston are rapidly being drilled into good form.
Capt. Penn, accompanied by three veterinarians and two hostlers, came to Jackson on Thursday and spent Friday inspecting horses for the Army; out of the 50 horses offered for sale, only 12 passed muster; as the captain was to purchase at least a car load of animals, the trip to Jackson was made without results; the men left without taking any horses with them.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
