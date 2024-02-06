Out of the past: Oct. 5

Tobacco and alcohol use and AIDS prevention can be difficult topics for parents to broach with their children, but Missouri education officials want teachers and nurses to give it a try; so Ruth Lane, a nurse at Jackson High School, will begin teaching an HIV/AIDS prevention course this week to district students; it is part of the comprehensive health education curriculum required by the Missouri School Improvement Program.
Cooper's Collectibles and Antiques has moved to larger quarters; Wanda Cooper, who has been in the antique business in Cape Girardeau more than a decade, recently moved her business to 18 N. Sprigg St.
The Army Corps of Engineers is counting on temporary levees at Kaskaskia and Gale, Illinois, to help protect these communities and the surrounding farmland from rising waters of the Mississippi River; the river is expected to reach flood stage or above at Kaskaskia, Gale and Cape Girardeau by Sunday; meanwhile, the Corps' St. Louis District office has received authority from the chief of engineers in Washington, D.C., to repair a breach in the main-line levee north of Gale.
A date to hold an election on the proposed Cape Girardeau County public health unit and an architect to design a new county jail have been selected by the County Court; the court set the election on the twice-defeated health unit issue for Dec. 4 and named Thomas E. Phillips of Cape Girardeau as the designer of the jail.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has pocketed the West Broadway storm sewer project after it received a remonstrating petition from a large group of residents in the area declaring they were against it "at the present time"; there were 52 signers on the initial petition requesting the sewer job, but 150 names are on the one protesting the work.
Alice Marble, tennis champion and musician, is in Cape Girardeau today and tomorrow; she will give a demonstration on the State College tennis courts this afternoon and this evening will be guest at a dinner at the Colonial Tavern, given by the Women's Athletic Association; Wednesday morning she will address the school assembly, speaking on "The Will to Win".
Two stills, believed to have been recently in operations, were taken by federal Prohibition agents and Cape Girardeau police in the woods three miles southwest of Cape Girardeau late yesterday afternoon; both stills were dismantled when officers arrived at the site, but a man could be heard fleeing the scene; he eluded capture; in addition to the stills, several yards of plate copper, 100 or more sugar sacks, tools and other implements used to make liquor were found by officers; 22 barrels, which once contained mash, were burned up.
Scoring a touchdown from the first kickoff of the Teachers College reserves, the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers "get a jump" on their opponents in a football game at Fairground Park, holding them scoreless for a 12-0 Tiger win.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
