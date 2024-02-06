Out of the past: Oct. 5

1998

Tobacco and alcohol use and AIDS prevention can be difficult topics for parents to broach with their children, but Missouri education officials want teachers and nurses to give it a try; so Ruth Lane, a nurse at Jackson High School, will begin teaching an HIV/AIDS prevention course this week to district students; it is part of the comprehensive health education curriculum required by the Missouri School Improvement Program.

Cooper's Collectibles and Antiques has moved to larger quarters; Wanda Cooper, who has been in the antique business in Cape Girardeau more than a decade, recently moved her business to 18 N. Sprigg St.

1973

The Army Corps of Engineers is counting on temporary levees at Kaskaskia and Gale, Illinois, to help protect these communities and the surrounding farmland from rising waters of the Mississippi River; the river is expected to reach flood stage or above at Kaskaskia, Gale and Cape Girardeau by Sunday; meanwhile, the Corps' St. Louis District office has received authority from the chief of engineers in Washington, D.C., to repair a breach in the main-line levee north of Gale.

A date to hold an election on the proposed Cape Girardeau County public health unit and an architect to design a new county jail have been selected by the County Court; the court set the election on the twice-defeated health unit issue for Dec. 4 and named Thomas E. Phillips of Cape Girardeau as the designer of the jail.