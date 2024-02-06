Out of the past: Oct. 5

1997

About a dozen union supporters stood outside the Cape Girardeau Post Office yesterday, chanting slogans and circulating petitions to call attention to sweatshops and child labor; at one time, union leaders say, Florsheim Shoe had about 60 shoe plants in the United States; today, the Cape Girardeau plant is the company's only production facility in the U.S.; all the rest are in places like Indonesia, India and Mexico where wages are low.

Around 100 persons stand along Interstate 55, holding signs and praying for an end to abortion; the demonstration is part of an annual event by the SEMO Lifesavers; since 1973, the Lifesavers have participated in either the Life Chain or a demonstration walk on Broadway; the Life Chain draws people to the Cemetery of Innocents near southbound I-55; rows of white crosses were placed on the grounds about two years ago, and a tall painting of Jesus Christ facing the road was recently added.

1972

In an attempt to meet the need for increased recreational facilities and programs, the Cape Girardeau City Council has divided the present City Park and Recreation Board into separate units; both boards will serve in an advisory capacity to the council; there will be six regular members on the Cape Girardeau Park Board and seven on the Cape Girardeau Recreation Board.

The Colonial Restaurant, long-time popular food facility at Broadway and Kingshighway, changes management when Mr. and Mrs. Alvin J. Sanders lease the restaurant business and property to Chantos-Withers, Ltd.; the transfer also involves a purchase option; Chantos-Withers -- composed of Robert Chantos of Peoria, Illinois, and James K. Withers and William M. Bryan of Cape Girardeau -- announces the establishment will now be known as Colonial Manor.