Out of the past: Oct. 5

1995

An industry that made its appearance on the Cape Girardeau manufacturing scene a decade ago has been honored as the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's 1995 industry of the year; Spartech of St. Louis was recognized last night with the "Commitment to Excellence" award during the chamber's annual industrial appreciation dinner, held at the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

The Cape Girardeau public schools have joined about 30 Missouri school districts in a lawsuit fighting the state's school funding law; a suit filed July 28 in Cole County challenges an Outstanding Schools Act (SB 380) provision that changes the way railroad and utility tax money is collected; this year, the money goes directly to the local school districts, but starting next school year the tax money will go to the state education department to be doled out to schools using a formula devised in SB 380; because of the change, the Cape Girardeau district stands to lose about $700,000 a year.

1970

The Cape Girardeau County Court approves a payment of $600 down toward purchase of a lot west of the present county jail in Jackson on which a new jail is to be constructed, if voters approve a special tax levy Nov. 3; the proposed jail, estimated to cost $285,000 including land, site preparation and demolition of the present jail, was decided upon by the County Court last week after another plan was rejected.

Motorists driving on North Main Street have to find a detour, as paving operations have started on the street from its intersection with Amethyst north to the corner of Sprigg and Bertling; included in the work to be done by Superior Concrete Co. is a bridge structure across Sloan's Creek.