Out of the past: Oct. 5

An industry that made its appearance on the Cape Girardeau manufacturing scene a decade ago has been honored as the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's 1995 industry of the year; Spartech of St. Louis was recognized last night with the "Commitment to Excellence" award during the chamber's annual industrial appreciation dinner, held at the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.
The Cape Girardeau public schools have joined about 30 Missouri school districts in a lawsuit fighting the state's school funding law; a suit filed July 28 in Cole County challenges an Outstanding Schools Act (SB 380) provision that changes the way railroad and utility tax money is collected; this year, the money goes directly to the local school districts, but starting next school year the tax money will go to the state education department to be doled out to schools using a formula devised in SB 380; because of the change, the Cape Girardeau district stands to lose about $700,000 a year.
The Cape Girardeau County Court approves a payment of $600 down toward purchase of a lot west of the present county jail in Jackson on which a new jail is to be constructed, if voters approve a special tax levy Nov. 3; the proposed jail, estimated to cost $285,000 including land, site preparation and demolition of the present jail, was decided upon by the County Court last week after another plan was rejected.
Motorists driving on North Main Street have to find a detour, as paving operations have started on the street from its intersection with Amethyst north to the corner of Sprigg and Bertling; included in the work to be done by Superior Concrete Co. is a bridge structure across Sloan's Creek.
Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman announces a 19-point, long-range plan for the city's development; included on the list is construction of a war memorial building, new bandstand, new swimming pool, recreation program, construction of streets and sidewalks, and removal of dump grounds from the town.
The Franklin Store, the first in Missouri of a chain of 87 retail units, will formally open Saturday at 27 N. Main St.; the new store, in the former location of Feinberg's Fashion Shop, is entirely new in appearance, a new front having been installed and the building remodeled throughout; the store will be devoted exclusively to women's dresses, furs, coats, suits, sportswear, lingerie, hosiery and bags and children's wearing apparel.
The work on the South Cape Girardeau ward school building is progressing as rapidly as conditions allow; contractor J.W. Gerhardt states the brick work will be ready to support the framework for the second floor Thursday, and at that time the wall will be about 40% of the required height.
Frederick W. Bleckwendt, who was born in or near Jackson in 1892, and whose parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Bleckwendt, a few years later emigrated to Germany, wishes to return to the land of his birth; to that end, he has applied for a copy of his birth certificate; it will be remembered that his father was killed in New York while on the way to Europe, when he fell from a moving train; the family, however, proceeded on its way to Germany and has resided there since.
