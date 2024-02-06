Out of the past: Oct. 5

1993

The Cape Girardeau City Council is considering a proposal for developing a tract of land in the 2800 block of William Street, east of Silver Springs Road; the property is between William, to the south, and Gordonville Road, to the east; the council has been asked to rezone the site from single-family to multiple-family and general commercial district.

Cape Girardeau voters narrowly defeat a scaled back school bond issue that would have built a new middle school and an addition to Jefferson School through a 51-cent increase in the tax levy.

1968

The new Saint Francis Hospital here will be built through a $5,500,000 federally-insured loan under a plan which would break new ground in hospital financing, says Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr.; the loan, which would be insured by the Farmers Home Administration under the provisions of the new Housing and Urban Development Act, would be for the entire balance needed.

Dr. Dan B. Cotner of Cape Girardeau is able to be at his dental office a part of each day, despite a beating he received Tuesday night in St. Louis at the hands of a band of thugs; Cotner, who was staying at the North Side YMCA while attending the Mid-Continent Dental Association meeting, was attacked near the Y, the youths making off with his billfold, car and room keys, but not before the dentist gave them a "pretty good tussle" in return.