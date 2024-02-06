Out of the past: Oct. 5

The Cape Girardeau City Council is considering a proposal for developing a tract of land in the 2800 block of William Street, east of Silver Springs Road; the property is between William, to the south, and Gordonville Road, to the east; the council has been asked to rezone the site from single-family to multiple-family and general commercial district.
Cape Girardeau voters narrowly defeat a scaled back school bond issue that would have built a new middle school and an addition to Jefferson School through a 51-cent increase in the tax levy.
The new Saint Francis Hospital here will be built through a $5,500,000 federally-insured loan under a plan which would break new ground in hospital financing, says Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr.; the loan, which would be insured by the Farmers Home Administration under the provisions of the new Housing and Urban Development Act, would be for the entire balance needed.
Dr. Dan B. Cotner of Cape Girardeau is able to be at his dental office a part of each day, despite a beating he received Tuesday night in St. Louis at the hands of a band of thugs; Cotner, who was staying at the North Side YMCA while attending the Mid-Continent Dental Association meeting, was attacked near the Y, the youths making off with his billfold, car and room keys, but not before the dentist gave them a "pretty good tussle" in return.
The Missouri War Chest Campaign officially opened in Cape Girardeau last night at a dinner meeting sponsored by the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Rotary clubs, held at May Greene School and attended by 175 club members and representatives of other service clubs and civic organizations; the campaign proposes to raise $3,600,000 in Missouri -- $30,657 in Cape Girardeau County -- to be given over to the operation of the USO and 16 affiliated groups for the assistance of men fighting at the front, to aid those in training camps and those being held in enemy prison camps.
NEW YORK -- In a comedy of errors and strange defensive plays resembling sandlot baseball on occasion, the New York Yankees whip the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2, behind the seven-hit pitching of Spud Chandler to draw first blood in the 1943 World Series.
In a lopsided football contest played yesterday at Jackson, the home boys took the honors from Fornfelt to the tune of 41 to a goose-egg; also on opening day of the high school football season, Cape Girardeau fell to Charleston, Missouri, 6-0.
Three cases of Spanish influenza have been discovered in Cape Girardeau, they being A. Painton of 314 N. Middle St., and two of his children; the family recently moved here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders