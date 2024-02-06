Out of the past: Oct. 5

About 21 high-school marching bands and nearly 1,500 band performers are expected to participate in the 48th annual Southeast Missouri Marching Band Festival tomorrow in Jackson. The event, which dates back to World War II, is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Band Association and hosted each October by Jackson High School.
At least 75 percent of property owners at Twin Lakes subdivision, west of Cape Girardeau, are asking the city to annex the 155-acre tract. The request for annexation is to assure residents adequate water and sewer service and police and fire protection.
Low-cost public housing, as proposed by the Central Trades and Labor Council of Cape Girardeau, was given the green light at a meeting last night of the city council; but the cooperative agreement needed for the Public Housing Authority to participate in federal-aid housing projects failed to make the yellow light, when a motion for its approval died for lack of a second.
The city park department is seeding and sodding the bare spots in the terraces on the east side of Courthouse Park and is installing snow fences to protect the young grass. The front lawn of the courthouse has suffered from erosion and poor grass growth mainly because of shade from the many trees in the park.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Morrison of near Jackson received a telegram Saturday advising them of the death of their son, Cpl. John R. Morrison, somewhere in Canada, on Sept. 28. He died as the result of a motor-vehicle accident.
NEW YORK -- The scrappy St. Louis Cardinals win the World Series, four to one, when they close out the Yankees, 4-2, in a thrilling battle before nearly 70,000 fans in Yankee Stadium. Rookie George Kurowski hits a home run in the ninth inning with Walker Cooper on base to score the winning runs.
Thirty-one years ago today, La Mascot, a Mississippi River passenger steamboat, blew up a short distance north of Neelys Landing and caused the death of approximately 30 people; among those lost were many Cape Girardeau residents.
D.A. Glenn receives a letter from Manning M. Kimmel, his cousin, who is an engineer with Rust Engineering Co. of Pittsburgh and Birmingham, which says a blast furnace will be erected in the vicinity of Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
