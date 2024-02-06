Out of the past: Oct. 5

1992

About 21 high-school marching bands and nearly 1,500 band performers are expected to participate in the 48th annual Southeast Missouri Marching Band Festival tomorrow in Jackson. The event, which dates back to World War II, is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Band Association and hosted each October by Jackson High School.

At least 75 percent of property owners at Twin Lakes subdivision, west of Cape Girardeau, are asking the city to annex the 155-acre tract. The request for annexation is to assure residents adequate water and sewer service and police and fire protection.

1967

Low-cost public housing, as proposed by the Central Trades and Labor Council of Cape Girardeau, was given the green light at a meeting last night of the city council; but the cooperative agreement needed for the Public Housing Authority to participate in federal-aid housing projects failed to make the yellow light, when a motion for its approval died for lack of a second.

The city park department is seeding and sodding the bare spots in the terraces on the east side of Courthouse Park and is installing snow fences to protect the young grass. The front lawn of the courthouse has suffered from erosion and poor grass growth mainly because of shade from the many trees in the park.