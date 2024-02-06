Out of the past: Oct. 4

1997

Marriott International Inc., which provides food services for Lacey's on the Hill Restaurant and Southeast Hospital, and Sodexho Alliance, food service provider at Southeast Missouri State University, have merged their food service and facilities management businesses; the merger created the largest food provider of food and facilities management services in North America.

Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent updated business leaders on new construction plans during the Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee at the Show Me Center; the district will begin taking bids for site work Tuesday for the new elementary school to be built near the Sprigg-Bertling intersection, Tallent said; a ground-breaking ceremony will be held at the site at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

1972

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- The mother of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, Edna May Eastman Hearnes, 85, dies at a nursing home in Charleston; she had been a resident of Mississippi County 60 years and was in business here 45 years; she was a member of the First Baptist Church.

General Baptist Church in downtown Cape Girardeau, July 1957. G.D. Fronabarger (Southeast Missourian archive)

The desire for an expanded education department facility, more adequate parking space and more room has prompted the congregation of General Baptist Church to offer for sale the downtown landmark at 200 Broadway; the congregation plans to relocate to five acres owned by the church on Cape LaCroix Road; construction will depend upon the sale of the downtown property, but members hope to begin building some time next year; the red brick church, with its tall, distinctive steeple, has stood at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street for 79 years.