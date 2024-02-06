Out of the past: Oct. 4

1996

Republican state Sen. Peter Kinder and Democratic challenger Rick Althaus sharply criticized each other in a debate last night; Kinder portrayed Althaus as a tax-and-spend liberal; Althaus depicted Kinder as a do-nothing legislator who hates government and bashes public education; about 250 people attended the debate in the University Center Ballroom.

At Thursday's open house on proposed Broadway improvements, the message came through time and time again: Make it a one-way street; about 40 people attended the event, conducted at the A.C. Brase Arena; City Engineer Mark Lester said the plans, designed by engineers at Black & Veach in St. Louis, would improve stormwater drainage immensely; they also would widen and improvement pavement from Clark Avenue to Perry Avenue, hopefully reducing accidents; another part of the project, signal system upgrades, would synchronize traffic lights on Broadway,.

1971

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Raymond E. Beckman, 74, died Saturday night in a local hospital; in 1940, he was elected city commissioner and was appointed in charge of parks; during his term, he was chosen acting mayor when Hinkle Statler entered military service during World War II; Beckman was elected mayor April 4, 1944, and served until 1948.

Forty years of work as a committeewoman and 36 years as vice chairman of the GOP Central Committee for Cape Girardeau County earned Mrs. C.E. Stiver recognition at the Republican Family Day Picnic yesterday at Arena Park; approximately 450 people attended the event.