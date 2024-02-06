Out of the past: Oct. 4

1995

Schools, homes and businesses emptied yesterday afternoon as people hurried to positions on streets near Jackson High School and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse; 19 school bands from around the area made the short trip around downtown for the 51st annual Jackson Band Festival; the Jackson Junior High Band started the festivities; other groups followed, playing everything from traditional marches to Simon and Garfunkel tunes; the Jackson Senior High Band ended the parade, playing its traditional "Everything's Coming Up Roses."

Twenty physicians will be welcomed to the Cape Girardeau area with a special reception Oct. 22 at the Holiday Inn; the new doctors are being welcomed at a time when some health-care experts say exists a persistent shortage of primary-care physicians nationally and in the Cape Girardeau area; of the 20, one specializes in family medicine and one in internal medicine, both considered primary care.

1970

The Presbytery of Southeast Missouri of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S. voted against unification with the Presbytery of Southern Missouri of the United Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A. last Saturday in a meeting of the presbytery in Clayton, Missouri; the proposal to unite the two presbyteries need a two-thirds majority, and received 43 votes in favor and 27 against, four short of the number needed.

Three hundred eight-six delegates and guests are attending the 28th annual Missouri District Lutheran Laymen's League convention this weekend at the Holiday Inn; it is the first time the convention has been held here since World War II.