Out of the past: Oct. 4

Schools, homes and businesses emptied yesterday afternoon as people hurried to positions on streets near Jackson High School and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse; 19 school bands from around the area made the short trip around downtown for the 51st annual Jackson Band Festival; the Jackson Junior High Band started the festivities; other groups followed, playing everything from traditional marches to Simon and Garfunkel tunes; the Jackson Senior High Band ended the parade, playing its traditional "Everything's Coming Up Roses."
Twenty physicians will be welcomed to the Cape Girardeau area with a special reception Oct. 22 at the Holiday Inn; the new doctors are being welcomed at a time when some health-care experts say exists a persistent shortage of primary-care physicians nationally and in the Cape Girardeau area; of the 20, one specializes in family medicine and one in internal medicine, both considered primary care.
The Presbytery of Southeast Missouri of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S. voted against unification with the Presbytery of Southern Missouri of the United Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A. last Saturday in a meeting of the presbytery in Clayton, Missouri; the proposal to unite the two presbyteries need a two-thirds majority, and received 43 votes in favor and 27 against, four short of the number needed.
Three hundred eight-six delegates and guests are attending the 28th annual Missouri District Lutheran Laymen's League convention this weekend at the Holiday Inn; it is the first time the convention has been held here since World War II.
Reconstruction of the entire Preston Levee to give adequate flood protection to the rich 56,000-acre McClure, Illinois, basin, just across the Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau, is scheduled for the near future; the levee, 21 mils long, runs from the Illinois bluffs east of Aldridge, along the south bank of the Big Muddy River, and thence south along the Illinois bank of the Mississippi past Wolf Lake and McClure to the traffic bridge here.
St. Vincent Council, Knights of Columbus, announces through a special committee the inauguration of a citywide campaign for funds to purchase a Mullikan Automatic Iron Lung; during the recent occurrences of infantile paralysis, a number of patients had to be sent to St. Louis because of a lack of equipment here.
Democrats from Southeast Missouri gather in Cape Girardeau; many come to hear Franklin D. Roosevelt, Democratic candidate for vice president, Cong. Tom Connelly of Texas and Breckenridge Long, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speak at Courthouse Park; in his remarks, Roosevelt takes Republican presidential hopeful Sen. Warren G. Harding to task, saying, "Sen. Harding was a member of the senate foreign relations committee for years, he was member of the U.S. Senate and is now a candidate for the presidency and still has no foreign policy."
The motor truck caravan, which is traveling Missouri in support of good roads, departs about 9 a.m. after stopping here since Friday afternoon; those making the trip expect to reach Kansas City on Nov. 1.
-- Sharon K. Sanders