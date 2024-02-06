Out of the past: Oct. 4

1994

Scott City will purchase a new trash truck at a total cost of nearly $80,000 over four years; the city council approved a lease-purchase of the truck Monday; the new model with a 20-yard bed is being purchased from Wiethop Truck & Trailer Sales of Cape Girardeau.

An ongoing debate over residential rezoning continued at a public hearing yesterday before the Jackson Board of Aldermen; Dennis Siebert, whose mother owns property on Highway 72 near its intersection with West Main Street, wants the 2-acre tract rezoned from residential to general commercial so he can build rental storage units.

1969

Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association on Friday awarded the general contract for erection of its new home at the southeast corner of West Broadway and Clark Avenue to Crites and Sailer Construction Co.; Electric Supply Co. was given the electrical contract, and the plumbing contract went to B.W. Birk Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Inc.

Men clad in tuxedos and ladies in formal evening gowns descend on a transformed Arena Building for Cape Girardeau's first Heritage Ball; following dinner, ballgoers danced to the music of the Jerry Ford Orchestra, featuring vocalist Mrs. Joe Blackwell; proceeds from the ball will be used for the restoration of the Glenn House by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau.